Fourth time lucky for GCSE maths student, 29, who can now train as teacher

By Press Association
Delighted teaching assistant Jess Ward has passed her GCSE maths at the fourth attempt (Bradford Grammar School/PA)
Delighted teaching assistant Jess Ward has passed her GCSE maths at the fourth attempt (Bradford Grammar School/PA)

A primary school teaching assistant can now pursue her dream of becoming a fully-qualified teacher after passing her maths GCSE at the fourth attempt.

Jess Ward, 29, of Thackley, Bradford, achieved a grade 5 result after sitting the exam at Bradford Grammar School as an external candidate.

She works as a teaching assistant at Holybrook Primary School in the city, and had almost given up on her dream career after failing her maths GCSE three times, her first attempt coming 13 years ago.

She needed the qualification to start a Post-Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE).

But following a chance conversation with her friend, whose stepfather is Bradford Grammar School Assistant Head Paul Merckx, she was inspired to try again.

He supported her throughout 12 months of studying while she worked full-time.

Ms Ward said: “I’m best friends with Paul’s stepdaughter, Jordane, and we’d gone for a walk one day and I was saying, ‘I want more from life, I want to progress and be more than a teaching assistant’.

“I did go to university to study PE but I could never get my maths and without it I couldn’t move on and study for a PGCE.

“Resitting it so many times, it became traumatic when I kept failing.

“I was talking to Jordane while on the walk and Paul later said if I went for it, he would support me through it. He told me I could do it when I didn’t think it was possible.”

She was speechless when she picked up her result, saying: “It’s taken such a long time to get here.

“I’m so proud of myself.”

Mr Merckx said: “Jess has gone from not understanding numbers to achieving a Grade 5 pass in a year.
“It’s quite extraordinary.

“It’s all due to her hard work.

“The thing I’m most proud of is that she’s had many bumps in the road and she’s never given up.”