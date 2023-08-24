Walkout by senior NHS doctors continues as pay dispute shows no sign of ending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Walkout by senior NHS doctors continues as pay dispute shows no sign of ending

By Press Association
Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line (PA)
Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line (PA)

A walkout by senior NHS doctors in England continues on Friday as the Government shows no sign of backing down in the bitter row over pay.

The strike by British Medical Association consultants began at 7am on Thursday, with NHS chiefs warning patients would face “severe delays” as a result.

Consultants will be operating on a “Christmas day cover” basis – meaning emergency care will still be provided – until 7am on Saturday.

Industrial strike
One-year-old Edith joined medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Bristol Royal Infirmary (Ben Birchall/PA)

Industrial action by senior doctors shows no sign of slowing down; they have already threatened to strike again for two days from September 19 and announced strikes for October 2, 3 and 4 – during the Tory party conference – if the Government continues to refuse talks.

But ministers have insisted that negotiations on pay are over after consultants were given a 6% rise.

The BMA has condemned the increase as “insulting”, claiming consultants have experienced a “35% pay erosion” over the last 14 years. The union is also calling for reform of the medics’ pay review body.

Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA consultants committee, said:  “We would much rather be inside the hospital seeing our patients.

“But we cannot sit by and watch passively as we are persistently devalued, undermined and forced to watch colleagues leave – much to the detriment of the NHS and patients.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he was “concerned and disappointed” that the BMA has gone ahead with the industrial action “which will continue to affect patients and hamper efforts to cut NHS waiting lists”.

He added: This pay award is final and I urge the BMA to call an end to strikes.”

NHS Providers chief executive Julian Hartley said the strike, leading into a bank holiday weekend, was occurring when many staff were on leave and it was becoming “harder and more expensive” to put in place contingency plans to cope with repeated waves of industrial action in the health service.

He said it was “vital that talks between Government and unions resume”.

People should continue to use 999 for life-threatening emergencies and NHS 111 for other health concerns, officials said. GP surgeries and pharmacies are largely unaffected.