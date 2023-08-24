Boat tracking will only partly address illegal fishing practices, ministers told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Boat tracking will only partly address illegal fishing practices, ministers told

By Press Association
Ministers are consulting on plans to fit vessel tracking systems to all fishing boats under 12 metres (PA)
Ministers are consulting on plans to fit vessel tracking systems to all fishing boats under 12 metres (PA)

Scottish Government plans to roll out sophisticated electronic tracking technology to the fishing fleet will only partly address illegal practices, campaigners have warned.

Earlier this month, ministers announced a consultation on fitting vessel tracking systems to all boats under 12 metres long.

The Government has also proposed fitting remote electronic monitoring (REM) – which combines CCTV, GPS and sensors to determine where a vessel is operating and what is being caught – to under 12 metre bottom-trawl vessels in certain circumstances.

The fitting of REM is seen as being an important tool to reduce bycatch in the fishing fleet – where the wrong type of fish or other marine creatures are inadvertently caught.

While REM will also become mandatory for some parts of the fleet such as scallop dredgers and pelagic boats working in Scottish waters, campaigners want the Government to roll out the technology to larger bottom-trawl vessels first.

Our Seas, an alliance of organisations working to promote more sustainable seas, said smaller boats – which tend to use methods of fishing which have less impact on the seabed – are often the “backbone of fragile rural communities”.

It recently raised concerns after “critically endangered” flapper skates were “caught as unwanted bycatch by the nets of a prawn trawler” in the waters off Gigha.

Hayley Wolcott, Our Seas co-ordinator, stressed it welcomes the move towards REM and wants to see “improved vessel monitoring systems across the Scottish commercial fleet”.

But she added larger vessels should be prioritised in the rollout.

Ms Wolcott said: “The Scottish Government should prioritise a rollout for larger bottom-trawl vessels which undertake one of the most high impact forms of fishing, but currently have only the most basic vessel tracking requirements in place.

“For decades Scotland’s monitoring and enforcement has been unable to tackle illegal fishing practices, and these plans will only partly address that.”

Holyrood ministers “must ensure that the small-scale, low impact fishing businesses are supported to adopt this technology”, she said.

Ms Wolcott continued: “The Scottish Government must learn lessons from the UK Government’s widely-criticised rollout of vessel tracking on the small-scale fleet in England earlier this year.”

The Scottish Creel Fishermen’s Federation, whose members operate from smaller vessels, said it would “generally support the principle of vessel tracking”.

However national co-ordinator Bally Philp said: “If this vessel tracking proposal is implemented as proposed, the irony will be that the small-scale, low impact vessels will be more closely monitored than the larger scale, industrial bottom-trawl vessels, which currently only have basic tracking that only sends out a location ‘ping’ every two hours and therefore cannot be used to regulate the activities of those larger boats and monitor bycatch.”

He added there is a “clear case” for larger fishing boats “to be held to at least the same standard as the smallest and least impactful of our inshore day boats”, with Mr Philp calling on the Scottish Government to “prioritise fit for purpose vessel tracking” for this part of the fleet.