Lib Dems to table Bill for Nadine Dorries’ suspension as an MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dems to table Bill for Nadine Dorries’ suspension as an MP

By Press Association
MPs will try to oust Nadine Dorries as an MP next month amid growing calls for her to follow through on her vow to resign (PA)
MPs will try to oust Nadine Dorries as an MP next month amid growing calls for her to follow through on her vow to resign (PA)

MPs will try to oust Nadine Dorries as an MP next month amid growing calls for her to follow through on her vow to resign.

The Liberal Democrats will table a Bill when Parliament returns on September 4 that they hope will result in her suspension.

The Tory former minister has angered voters, opposition MPs and some in her own party by remaining in post since she said in June she would leave her parliamentary seat with “immediate effect” in protest at not getting a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Ms Dorries – whose claim that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak removed her peerage nomination has been denied by Downing Street – said she is delaying her exit while she investigates why she was refused a seat in the Lords.

The Lib Dems on Friday said deputy leader Daisy Cooper will lay down a motion demanding Ms Dorries returns to the House of Commons by September 14 or face a 10-day suspension.

If MPs approve it, a recall petition will be triggered in Ms Dorries’ seat.

This would pave the way for a by-election if more than 10% of constituents sign it.

Ms Cooper said: “For months Nadine Dorries has treated the people of Mid Bedfordshire with contempt and taken them for granted.

“As thousands of people struggle to get a GP appointment and face steep hikes to their mortgages, Nadine Dorries continues to be missing in action. What’s worse is that the Conservatives just don’t seem to care that they’re letting people down.

“We need an end to this sorry saga, once and for all. Nadine Dorries must resign. If not then this Government must do the right thing and force her to. Every day that Rishi Sunak sits on his hands the people across Mid Bedfordshire are being failed.”

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has been urged to sack Nadine Dorries as a Tory MP (PA)

The Prime Minister said at the beginning of the month that Ms Dorries’ constituents were not being properly represented, but although a number of Tory MPs have since spoken out against her, she retains the Conservative whip.

Labour, the Lib Dems and two town councils in her constituency – Shefford and Flitwick – have urged her to go.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, Ms Dorries insisted she and her staff “are working daily with constituents”.

The ex-culture secretary and close ally of former prime minister Mr Johnson has not spoken in the Commons since June 2022 and last voted in April.

Ms Dorries and No 10 have been contacted for comment.