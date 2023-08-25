Competition watchdog probes land banks in housing investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Competition watchdog probes land banks in housing investigation

By Press Association
The Competition and Markets Authority is probing the housebuilding and private rental sectors (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK competition watchdog has said it will probe land banking by the country’s biggest housebuilders as it identified a number of concerns regarding the sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) formally started a probe into the housebuilding sector and the private rental market in February.

It said it was looking into the housebuilding industry amid worries that developers were not delivering homes at an adequate pace or scale.

On Friday, the CMA outlined five main areas it is investigating in relation to UK housebuilding.

It said this will include estate management charges, where homeowners pay private companies to maintain things such as parks and roads.

The regulator will also look at issues regarding land banks, amid concerns over whether some large portfolios held by bigger firms are slowing competition or housing availability in some areas.

It is also looking into wider concerns regarding planning rules, competition between builders and barriers for new businesses wanting to build homes.

In relation to the rental market, the CMA said it was taking action to provide updated guidance for letting agents regarding the rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords.

The CMA also identified concerns related to zero deposit schemes, sham licences, onerous guarantee clauses, and possible unlawful discrimination.

It said it will investigate further and will take enforcement action if needed.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “The CMA alone can’t resolve the problems in the UK housing market.

“But we have a role to play and will do our part to help ensure the private rental and housebuilding markets work better for people and businesses.

“In housebuilding, we’ll press on with our investigation of the five areas that are the focus of our market study so that we can get to the bottom of any potential competition concerns.

“Once complete, we will consider what actions the CMA can take to tackle any concerns identified or whether there are more effective ways to deal with those concerns such as through recommendations to Government for legislative change.”