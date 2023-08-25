Bills to rise by £40 for people in small flats this winter despite price cap cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bills to rise by £40 for people in small flats this winter despite price cap cut

By Press Association
Smaller households are more likely to suffer from energy bill differences this winter (Danny Lawson/PA)
People who live in flats or one-bed houses will generally end up worse off this winter than they were during the last one after Ofgem revealed its new price cap on Friday.

Figures analysed by the PA news agency suggest that the average annualised bill for a flat or one-bedroom house with one to two people will be £1,346 between October and December this year.

Last year the same flat’s annual bill was £1,306 after Government grants are counted, leaving occupants £40 worse off in the final three months of this year than they were last winter.

Meanwhile, houses with four or more bedrooms, with around four and five people in them, will be around £433 better off. Their typical bills will fall from £3,483 to £2,650 even when taking grants into account.

Energy price cap: default tariff

The analysis is based on Ofgem’s estimates of how much gas and electricity different categories of household use. It splits the categories into typical high, medium and low-use households.

It assumes that the typical low-use household – the abovementioned flat or one-bed house with one to two people – uses around 8,000 units of gas and 1,800 units of electricity every year.

Of course not all small houses use less electricity, some might be high consumers because they have poor insulation, while some bigger households need less gas because they have good insulation.

The medium case, which Ofgem uses to calculate the £1,923 price cap which it announced on Friday morning, uses 12,000 units of gas and 2,900 units of electricity.

These households are typically considered to be a two to three-bed house with two to three people in it.

The typical high-use household, assumed to have more than four bedrooms and four to five inhabitants, uses 17,000 units of gas and 4,300 units of electricity.

The size of people’s homes matters when it comes to how well they will fare in the change, due to happen on October 1.

This is because every household pays the same daily standing charge no matter how much energy they use, around 83p from the start of October. This has risen from 74p a year ago.

This means that a small household and a big household will both have to pay around £303 per year from October, around £33 more than they were a year earlier.

On top of this, last year the Government was giving £67 or £66 per month to each household for their energy bill between October and March. That support is no longer in place.

The analysis also suggests that the pain for smaller households will get worse in the new year.

When the cap is next changed, for the period between January and March next year, low-use households will be £138 worse off per year than they were, medium-use households will be £15 better off, while high-use households will be £207 better off than they were in the same three months in 2023.

This is if current forecasts of the January price cap by experts at Cornwall Insight proves to be correct.