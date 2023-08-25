Sunak says Letby inquiry should be judge-led

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak says Letby inquiry should be judge-led

By Press Association
A judge-led inquiry should examine the crimes of serial killer Lucy Letby, the Prime Minister has said (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
A judge-led inquiry should examine the crimes of serial killer Lucy Letby, the Prime Minister has said (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

The inquiry into serial killer Lucy Letby’s crimes should be led by a judge, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Government has come under pressure to put the inquiry on a statutory footing, including from some of the families affected, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and the NHS ombudsman.

The Prime Minister said on Friday that “whatever form the inquiry takes” he believes it is “important that it is judge-led”.

UK’s long-term energy security
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called Lucy Letby’s crimes ‘despicable’ and said an inquiry should be ‘judge-led'(Euan Duff/PA)

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Sunak said: “This was one of the most despicable, horrific crimes in our history.

“And it’s really important that we get answers, particularly for the families of the victims. And of course my thoughts are with them.

“The Health Secretary (Steve Barclay) is taking that work forwards, speaking with them, to make sure we understand what they need and want and how best we can address that.

“Now, whatever form the inquiry takes, I believe it is important that it is judge-led so that it has a strong, independent voice to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens wrote to the Health Secretary earlier this week saying: “Only a statutory inquiry can provide the strong legal powers necessary to compel witnesses and the release of evidence.”

The Government ordered a probe after the nurse was last week found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to murder six more.

Ministers said the inquiry will investigate the events on the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016 to ensure lessons are learned.