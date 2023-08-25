Lib Dems call for ‘public toilet fund’ as numbers ‘drop by 14% in five years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lib Dems call for ‘public toilet fund’ as numbers ‘drop by 14% in five years’

By Press Association
The number of public toilet facilities has declined over the last five years, say the Lib Dems (Lauren Hurley/PA)
The Lib Dems are rallying for the establishment of a dedicated “public toilet fund” in the wake of a decline in the number of public toilet facilities across England.

Freedom of information requests by the party show the number of public toilets has fallen from 531 to 459 in 45 councils since 2018/2019, meaning there has been a 14% drop in five years.

The Liberal Democrats said a quarter (24%) of councils cited costs as at least part of the reason they had to shut their facilities while a fifth (20%) mentioned anti-social behaviour, arson, threats to staff or vandalism as at least part of the reason.

Calling for the Government to set up a “public toilet fund”, Liberal Democrat local government spokesperson Helen Morgan said: “This is yet another example of our local communities up and down the country being abandoned by this Conservative Government.

“People deserve these basic facilities and yet they are being let down.

“Ministers have, for years, savagely cut local authority budgets and now we are seeing the erosion of local facilities like public toilets.

“We need real and targeted funding to ensure local people are getting the fair deal that they deserve.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We expect councils to provide public toilets for their communities – they are best placed to decide where they are needed.

“We recently announced up to £30.5 million funding to local authorities in England to boost the number of larger accessible toilets.

“Changing places toilets are a vital facility for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets and for their family and carers. That’s why they will be installed in existing buildings and we have made it compulsory for new public buildings to have them.

“Keeping neighbourhoods safe is an absolute priority which is why the government has introduced the anti-social behaviour action plan backed by £160 million of funding.”