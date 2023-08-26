Business interest in Labour conference soars, party says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business interest in Labour conference soars, party says

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Labour has attracted a surge of interest from business at its annual conference in October, as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves ruled out any version of a wealth tax under a Labour government.

The Opposition, which continues to ride high in the polls, said its latest figures show the number of attendees at its business forum has risen by 50% in a year.

It is described as the “flagship engagement event for business” at the four-day gathering in Liverpool.

The website for the event states there are no more tickets available, and Labour said on top of the 200 people already signed up, a further 150 are on the waiting list.

Labour said the increased corporate presence demonstrates it is now the “party of economic growth”.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use this year’s conference to set out how a government led by him will revive a sluggish economy, with planning reforms central to the party’s bid to build its way back to economic growth.

The Labour leader, who is stepping up his efforts to woo business chiefs ahead of a likely general election next year, has indicated income tax for top earners will not be raised if his party forms the next government.

Ms Reeves confirmed the tax hike is off the table, as is a levy to target wealth or expensive properties and an increase in capital gains tax.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the shadow chancellor said: “I don’t see a route towards having more money for public services that is through taxing our way there.

“It is going to be through growing our way there. And that’s why the policies that we’ve set out are all about how we can encourage businesses, big and small, to invest in Britain.”

Labour local election campaign launch – Norfolk
Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer will Ms Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer will fire the starting gun on their general election campaign at October’s Labour conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She also told the newspaper her preparations for office include “spending an awful lot of time with businesses”.

Party donations are increasingly coming from businesses, and Labour said it expects to make up to half a million pounds from business sponsorship this year, up from £200,000 in 2022.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: “With Keir’s leadership, the Labour Party is once again the party of economic growth.

“At this year’s conference, we will be setting out how a mission-driven Labour government will deliver economic growth across all parts of the country and give Britain its future back.”

It will also be the first Labour conference to feature a half-day event for small and medium-sized firms to discuss Labour’s plans to reboot the economy.

The Labour Party conference will take place on October 8-11, following the Conservatives’ conference to be held in Manchester on October 1-4.