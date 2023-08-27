‘Postcode lottery’ in cancer care leaves some patients waiting longer – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Postcode lottery’ in cancer care leaves some patients waiting longer – Labour

By Press Association
Labour said its analysis laid bare the extent of regional inequalities in cancer care (PA)
One in five patients are waiting longer than two months to have cancerous tumours removed in some parts of England, according to Labour analysis the party said revealed a “postcode lottery” in NHS cancer care.

It said NHS data showed that 20% of patients in the West Midlands, Thames Valley, and Surrey and Sussex are forced to wait for more than eight weeks following a cancer diagnosis.

In Greater Manchester, it is fewer than one in 10.

Nearly half of patients requiring chemotherapy in West Yorkshire and Harrogate have to wait that long, more than twice as many as in Oxfordshire and surrounding areas, according to Labour.

The Opposition said its analysis also found that people in poorer parts of the country are more likely to have a late cancer diagnosis.

Some 47% of cancer patients in the most deprived communities are diagnosed late, while it is 39% in the least deprived.

So far this year, more than 95,000 people with an urgent referral for suspected cancer have had to wait more than two weeks to see a consultant, Labour said.

Shadow public health minister Andrew Gwynne said: “Receiving the fast and quality cancer care should not depend on your postcode.

“Thirteen years of Conservative mismanagement of the NHS has left the health service unable to be there for too many people when they need it.

“Getting cancer patients treated on time again will be a mission of the next Labour government.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Cancer survival rates are improving, with the overall first year survival rate up 9% to 75%.

“More people are also being seen and treated by record numbers of staff than ever before but we know there is more to do.

“That is why we have made cutting waiting lists one of the Government’s top five priorities backed by a long-term workforce plan.

“We have also opened 114 community diagnostic centres delivering 4.6 million tests, including to detect cancer.”

A source close to Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “The Health Secretary recently announced further action on addressing inequalities in cancer outcomes with a national rollout of the hugely successful lung cancer screening programme.

“No such initiative exists in the Labour-run Welsh NHS, where cancer patients also wait longer to start treatment.”