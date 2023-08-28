Labour would restore patient control over their healthcare, Wes Streeting says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Labour would restore patient control over their healthcare, Wes Streeting says

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Labour government would “give patients back control over their own healthcare” and reverse the “managed decline” of the NHS, the shadow health secretary has said.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Wes Streeting said the Government under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay is in “too weak a position to stand up for patients’ interests”.

He said: “Fewer patients today are able to see the doctor of their choice, making do with whoever is available.

“Why should someone who prefers to see their GP face to face have to make do with a phone call? A public service shouldn’t be telling the public, ‘Like it or lump it’.

“Labour will give patients back control over their own healthcare. No doubt there will be opposition. But we can overcome opposition to patient choice, providing that we give GPs the tools to do the job.”

The Telegraph reports Labour’s plans would see GPs paid more for respecting the wishes of their patients, with funding redistributed to favour practices with a strong record on continuity of care and respecting patient preferences.

According to Mr Streeting, Labour would reverse the decline in GPs by doubling the number of medical schools and providing mental health support in “every school and community”.

Labour’s plan to boost GPs would include “providing mental health support in every school and community, letting patients book appropriate specialist appointments or tests without a GP referral and cutting red tape to expand the role of pharmacists”.

Mr Streeting said: “As well as giving patients the choice of how they see their GP, Labour will bring back the family doctor, so patients can see the same GP if they choose to.

“Labour will do things differently. More resources must be met by a better deal for patients.

“There has to be some give and take. The crisis in the NHS demands it. We cannot continue with managed decline.”