First Minister ‘fundamentally disagrees’ with criticism of legal reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

First Minister ‘fundamentally disagrees’ with criticism of legal reforms

By Press Association
The Bill was introduced earlier this year (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Bill was introduced earlier this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he “fundamentally disagrees” with recent criticism of proposed reforms to how the legal sector is regulated.

The Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill was lodged earlier this year and would give ministers powers over the regulation of legal professionals.

Correspondence published by Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee showed the level of discontent within the sector, with the Senators of the College of Justice saying it would be a “threat” to the independence of the profession and judiciary as well as open up the legal system to “political abuse”.

Critics have also said the Scottish Government would be given the status of “co-regulator” of the profession alongside the Lord President.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Monday, the First Minister said: “I fundamentally disagree.

“In terms of the reforms that we’re bringing forward – remember, these came on the back of a consultation – people want to see the legal profession appropriately regulated.

“We also, as a Government, absolutely respect the independence of the judiciary.

“I was justice secretary for a period of time in the Government, I completely understand the need for independence of the judiciary and, of course, we will consider any ideas, amendments, that are brought forward , but it’s really important that we have a legal profession that is appropriately regulated.”

In its submission to the committee, the Senators of the College of Justice – Scotland’s top judges – said: “These proposals are a threat to the independence of the legal profession and the judiciary.

“It is of critical constitutional importance that there is a legal profession which is willing and able to stand up for the citizen against the government of the day.

“The judiciary is fundamentally opposed to this attempt to bring the legal profession under political control.

“If the Bill is passed in its current form, Scotland will be viewed internationally as a country whose legal system is open to political abuse.”

The Law Society of Scotland said: “Of greatest concern to us, as we will detail in this submission, is the desire of the Scottish Government to be granted extensive and exceptional new powers of intervention over how legal professionals are regulated.

“These powers, which we have not been able to identify in any other western democracy, risk seriously undermining the rule of the law and the independence of Scotland’s legal sector from the state.

“A key component of a free and democratic society is the role that an independent legal profession plays in challenging government and protecting citizens from the excessive use of power by the state.

“We hope the committee will ultimately conclude these sections should be removed from the Bill altogether.”