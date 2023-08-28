CalMac plans to limit disruption to ferry routes to about a week at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

CalMac plans to limit disruption to ferry routes to about a week at a time

By Press Association
CalMac plans to limit disruption on single routes to around a week, under new proposals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
CalMac plans to limit disruption on single routes to around a week, under new proposals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s state-owned ferry operator plans to limit disruption on individual ferry routes to around a week at a time, according to new documents.

CalMac is launching a public consultation on the proposed changes to the strategy used to plan services when a major vessel cannot be used.

The ferry operator has faced criticism – including public protests from islanders – after repairs required for the ageing fleet led to lengthy cancelations for some routes in summer.

The service from Mallaig in the Highlands to Lochboisdale on the Hebridean island of South Uist was cancelled for weeks, including the majority of June.

Earlier this month, it emerged that sea trials for the Glen Sannox ferry – one of two delayed and over-budget replacement vessels being built for CalMac by the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow – have been further held up due to last-minute changes.

The firm said following feedback from communities and others that a “fairer” and “more transparent” approach is needed in prioritising vessel deployments across the network during times of disruption, it has reviewed its route prioritisation framework which governs this process and is consulting on the proposed changes.

These include aiming to limit disruption to any one route to around a week at a time and to spread available vessels across multiple routes to minimise the impact on individual communities.

The plans also propose more importance being placed on island residents and commercial vehicles, and a greater priority being given to routes with a higher level of disruption.

The proposals were drawn up with Transport Scotland representatives and the Ferries Community Board.

Pauline Blackshaw, CalMac’s director of strategy and change, said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to continuously improving our services, I’m pleased to be able to present the proposed changes to the route prioritisation framework.

“Whilst we will still have to make difficult decisions about how best to distribute services during major vessel outages, these proposed changes to the route prioritisation framework are designed to reflect the feedback we received from communities.”

Comments can be made on the proposed changes via https://sway.office.com/kHEyorABTEK2Ks50?ref=Link until midnight on September 24.