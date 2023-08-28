Scottish ministers not moving fast enough on disability human rights, UN told

A United Nations committee has heard evidence from campaigners describing a lack of progress on human rights for disabled people in Scotland.

The Scottish Human Rights Commission (SHRC) criticised the Scottish Government’s approach to enhancing the rights of disabled people, saying their experiences have been hindered by the cost-of-living crisis and Covid-19 pandemic.

The commission was giving evidence to the UN’s committee on the rights of persons with disabilities (CRPD) in Geneva, Switzerland.

It said campaigners like the Scottish Independent Living Coalition (SILC) had produced a report saying disabled Scots were forced to choose between “eating and breathing”.

SHRC used the meeting to urge Scottish ministers to take urgent action, including improving independent living and tackling vacancies in the social care sector.

Jan Savage, executive director of SHRC, said: “The Scottish Human Rights Commission is highlighting real concerns to the UN that the situation for disabled people overall in Scotland has not got better and there is an urgent need to address the barriers that disabled people face and the cumulative impact of these.

Earlier today we made recommendations to the @UNTreatyBodies Committee in Geneva, outlining ways that @ScotGov can do better to fully realise & uphold disabled people's rights. Read our full statement here ⬇️https://t.co/XQXJnXKbAc pic.twitter.com/p0WNQlyRTe — Scottish Human Rights Commission (@ScotHumanRights) August 28, 2023

“The Scottish Government has not done enough to ensure disabled people’s human rights are fully realised and we are pushing for the protection of disabled people’s rights to employment, independent living and an adequate standard of living.

“The Scottish Government’s commitment to embed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as part of a new Human Rights Bill is something both the Commission and the Scottish Independent Living Coalition members welcome.

“However, any laws must be robust and effective to ensure they drive change and disabled people can challenge when things go wrong.

“We urge the Scottish Government to act on the recommendations in the reports, and prioritise the outcomes of the UN Committee’s scrutiny.”

The SHRC’s evidence comes as the UN committee reviews how governments across the UK have progressed with recommendations from a 2016 inquiry which warned of “grave or systemic violations” of disabled people’s human rights.