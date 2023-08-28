Scottish ministers not moving fast enough on disability human rights, UN told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Scottish ministers not moving fast enough on disability human rights, UN told

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is not acting fast enough to improve the human rights of disabled Scots, a UN committee has heard (David Jones/PA)
The Scottish Government is not acting fast enough to improve the human rights of disabled Scots, a UN committee has heard (David Jones/PA)

A United Nations committee has heard evidence from campaigners describing a lack of progress on human rights for disabled people in Scotland.

The Scottish Human Rights Commission (SHRC) criticised the Scottish Government’s approach to enhancing the rights of disabled people, saying their experiences have been hindered by the cost-of-living crisis and Covid-19 pandemic.

The commission was giving evidence to the UN’s committee on the rights of persons with disabilities (CRPD) in Geneva, Switzerland.

It said campaigners like the Scottish Independent Living Coalition (SILC) had produced a report saying disabled Scots were forced to choose between “eating and breathing”.

SHRC used the meeting to urge Scottish ministers to take urgent action, including improving independent living and tackling vacancies in the social care sector.

Jan Savage, executive director of SHRC, said: “The Scottish Human Rights Commission is highlighting real concerns to the UN that the situation for disabled people overall in Scotland has not got better and there is an urgent need to address the barriers that disabled people face and the cumulative impact of these.

“The Scottish Government has not done enough to ensure disabled people’s human rights are fully realised and we are pushing for the protection of disabled people’s rights to employment, independent living and an adequate standard of living.

“The Scottish Government’s commitment to embed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as part of a new Human Rights Bill is something both the Commission and the Scottish Independent Living Coalition members welcome.

“However, any laws must be robust and effective to ensure they drive change and disabled people can challenge when things go wrong.

“We urge the Scottish Government to act on the recommendations in the reports, and prioritise the outcomes of the UN Committee’s scrutiny.”

The SHRC’s evidence comes as the UN committee reviews how governments across the UK have progressed with recommendations from a 2016 inquiry which warned of “grave or systemic violations” of disabled people’s human rights.