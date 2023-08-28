Labour peer Alan Haworth dies on Iceland holiday with wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour peer Alan Haworth dies on Iceland holiday with wife

By Press Association
(David Mirzoeff/PA)
Labour peer Lord Alan Haworth has died aged 75, the party has confirmed.

He was a secretary of the parliamentary Labour Party from 1992 to 2004, then became a member of the House of Lords.

The party said he died on Monday morning on holiday in Iceland with wife Maggie Rae.

The pair had been on a cruise of Greenland and Iceland when Lord Haworth fell ill last week. He was helicoptered to hospital in the capital Reykjavik and was treated for bacterial pneumonia.

He died of a heart attack on Monday morning.

Ms Rae praised the doctors and nurses who treated her husband.

“I am obviously heartbroken but I cannot speak highly enough of the Icelandic health service and the doctors and nurses who looked after him,” she said.

“I will never be able to thank them properly for their kindness and their professionalism.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer led tributes to the Blackburn-born peer, who had a keen interest in the party’s history, co-authoring a book on the first 29 Labour MPs elected in 1906.

“Alan Haworth was a dedicated servant of the Labour Party and a diligent student of its history,” said Sir Keir.

“Alan worked for the party in both the House of Commons as PLP secretary and then in the House of Lords as a working peer, without fuss or fanfare but with an absolute determination to make life better for working people.

“He played a key role in delivering Labour’s 1997 landslide and ensuring the party was re-elected. Alan will be greatly missed on both the green and red benches in Parliament.

“My thoughts are with Maggie and all his family and friends at this terrible time.”

Labour’s leader in the House of Lords, Baroness Angela Smith, said: “Alan was Labour to his core with an entertaining, warm-hearted and encyclopaedic knowledge of parliamentary colleagues past and present.

“He was great company and held the respect and affection of all in the Labour Peers Group.

“I am shocked at this news and will miss him dearly.”

Former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair said: “Alan was one of my close friends, a wonderful, warm and witty companion.

“You never had a dull evening with Alan, and I had many of them. And there was no one whose counsel I found wiser or more perceptive. He and Maggie were fantastic hosts, generous and loving friends.

“Of course Alan was a huge Labour Party stalwart. But the kind that was no nonsense, let’s get elected so we can do instead of talk.

“And in all the years I knew Alan, he never wavered in his belief in, and commitment to, the party. He served it with distinction and true and dedicated loyalty.

“So I will miss him very deeply indeed. On many different levels. In many different ways. It is a sad day for me, Cherie and all our family.”

There will be a private funeral with a memorial celebration planned for a future date.