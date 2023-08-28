Dorries resignation set to trigger burst of by-election campaigning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dorries resignation set to trigger burst of by-election campaigning

By Press Association
Nadine Dorries formally resigned over the weekend (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Campaigning is set to heat up in Mid Bedfordshire, as both Labour and the Liberal Democrats bid to take Nadine Dorries’ former seat after she quit the Commons.

The former culture secretary finally handed in her resignation over the weekend and is expected to leave her parliamentary seat on Tuesday, after notifying the Chancellor of her intention to do so on Saturday.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to trigger her exit from the House of Commons under the archaic process of appointing her to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern.

This will mean a motion called a “writ” can be moved when Parliament returns on September 4, giving between 21 and 27 working days for a by-election to be held in her Mid Bedfordshire seat.

Mid Bedfordshire by-election
Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds with Labour’s Mid Bedfordshire by-election candidate Alistair Strathern (Victoria Jones/PA)

Labour and the Lib Dems are already campaigning for the seat, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing the prospect of another difficult electoral test in a nominally safe constituency.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will visit Mid Bedfordshire later on Tuesday, his fourth campaign stop in the seat since Ms Dorries announced her departure and first since she formally stood down.

While there he will call for increased funding to expand capacity at local GP practices.

“The people of Mid Bedfordshire have been taken for granted for too long,” Sir Ed said.

“From not being able to see a GP to having an absent MP, it’s clear this part of the world has been completely ignored by the Conservatives.

Ed Davey visits Mid Bedfordshire
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey with Mid Bedfordshire by-election candidate Emma Holland-Lindsay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“People across Bedfordshire should be able to get an appointment with their doctor when they need it, instead we have a Government that just can’t get the basics right.

“The Liberal Democrats are the clear challengers in this by-election, every vote for our local champion Emma Holland-Lindsay will be a vote to send a message to the Conservatives that enough is enough.”

Labour’s candidate Alistair Strathern was also out campaigning over the bank holiday weekend.

The party is seeking to overturn a 24,000 majority in the seat to see off the Tories.