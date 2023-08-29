Nadine Dorries formally quits as MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nadine Dorries formally quits as MP

By Press Association
Nadine Dorries has formally resigned her seat in the Commons (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Nadine Dorries has formally quit as an MP after the Treasury confirmed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has appointed her to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern, the archaic mechanism for quitting the Commons.

It comes after the former culture secretary finally handed in her resignation over the weekend, with a by-election now set to be scheduled in the Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats are already campaigning for the seat, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing the prospect of another difficult electoral test for the Conservatives in a nominally safe constituency.

Her formal exit means a motion called a “writ” can be moved when Parliament returns on September 4, giving between 21 and 27 working days for the by-election.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will visit Mid Bedfordshire later on Tuesday, his fourth campaign stop in the seat since Ms Dorries originally announced her plan to depart and the first since she formally stood down.

While there he will call for increased funding to expand capacity at local GP practices.

“The people of Mid Bedfordshire have been taken for granted for too long,” Sir Ed said.

Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries
The Johnson loyalist has been scathing over current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Ben Birchall/PA)

“From not being able to see a GP to having an absent MP, it’s clear this part of the world has been completely ignored by the Conservatives.

“People across Bedfordshire should be able to get an appointment with their doctor when they need it – instead we have a Government that just can’t get the basics right.

“The Liberal Democrats are the clear challengers in this by-election, every vote for our local champion Emma Holland-Lindsay will be a vote to send a message to the Conservatives that enough is enough.”

Labour’s candidate Alistair Strathern was also campaigning over the bank holiday weekend.

The party is seeking to overturn a 24,000 majority in the seat to see off the Tories.

The departure of Ms Dorries came after weeks of pressure on her to quit and act on her June 9 pledge to step down with “immediate effect” in protest at not getting a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Mid-Bedfordshire: general election results since 1997
(PA Graphics)

The Johnson loyalist resigned over the weekend with a scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Mid Bedfordshire poll comes in the wake of two major Government by-election defeats in July, when Labour overturned a 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty and the Liberal Democrats flipped a 19,000 blue majority in Somerton and Frome.

Mr Sunak’s party did manage to hang on to Mr Johnson’s old Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, but with a much-reduced majority.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper admitted the by-election would be “tough”, telling TalkTV on Tuesday: “All mid-term by-elections are tough.

“We’ve got a fantastic candidate in Festus (Akinbusoye), who’s the police and crime commissioner there.

“He’s well known, well respected and well liked. I know that from doors that I’ve knocked on we will be fighting hard for every vote. But you’re right, it’s tough mid-term by-elections, it won’t be an easy fight.

“But we’re going to go out there and give it everything we’ve got.”