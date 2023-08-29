Improvement in weekly accident and emergency waiting times performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Improvement in weekly accident and emergency waiting times performance

By Press Association
Overall performance against A&E waiting times targets improved, the latest weekly figures showed, although hospitals in Glasgow and Edinburgh failed to deal with more than half of patients within the target time (Chris Radburn/PA)
Accident and emergency waiting times performance improved slightly, the latest weekly figures have showed.

Data for the week ending August 20 showed that of the 26,764 people who went to A&E, 67.9% were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

That is up from the 65.6% the previous week, although performance continues to be well below the Scottish Government target of having 95% of patients dealt with inside four hours.

  • 26,764 people attended at accident and emergency
  • 8,582 waited four hours or more to be admitted, transferred or discharged
  • 2,472 waited eight hours or more to be admitted, transferred or discharged
  • 961 waited 12 hours or more to be admitted, transferred or discharged

New data from Public Health Scotland showed that in the most recent week the four-hour target was missed for 8,582 patients.

That includes 2,472 people who spent eight hours or more in A&E and 961 who were there for 12 hours or longer.

In the NHS Forth Valley area, where there is only one accident and emergency department, just over half (52.6%) of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Meanwhile flagship hospitals in both Glasgow and Edinburgh failed to deal with half of A&E patients within this target time.

At Edinburgh Royal Infirmary  47.7% of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, while at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow 48.9% were dealt with in this time.

A Scottish Government spokesperson accepted that “emergency department performance is still not where it needs to be”, adding that there is “continued disparity in performance both between health boards and individual sites”.

The spokesperson said: “We are determined to drive improvement and continue to work closely with NHS boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E performance, to reduce long waits and improve services for patients and staff.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to have a significant impact on performance which is why we are working hard to reduce instances of delayed discharge and continue to expand our Hospital at Home capacity.”