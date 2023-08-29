Tory leader puts First Minister ‘on notice’ over short-term lets licensing

Scotland’s First Minister has been put “on notice” over his refusal to push back plans for short-term let licensing, with the Tories pledging to force a vote on the controversial scheme.

Property owners wishing to let their properties out on a short-term basis must apply to the Scottish Government’s licensing scheme before the October 1 deadline to continue trading.

It was already delayed by six months, following calls from industry leaders, but Humza Yousaf recently told the PA news agency there will “not be another extension to the deadline”.

The scheme requires hosts to display energy performance ratings on listings, have adequate buildings and public liability insurance as well as various fire and gas safety precautions.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross delivered a keynote speech on the economy at Apex Hotel (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told business leaders and party members on Tuesday the decision was “bitterly disappointing” and will result in businesses closing their doors.

Speaking during a keynote speech on the economy at Edinburgh’s Apex Hotel on Tuesday, Mr Ross said his opposition party would use the allocated parliamentary time to hold a debate on future delays and push a vote on MSPs in an attempt to stop the implementation in just over a month’s time.

It comes as a recent report to Edinburgh City Council suggested up to 80% of short-term let properties – such as those on booking giant AirBnB – could be lost in the city.

And Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), addressed Mr Ross during the Tuesday event to urge the Tories to step in to prevent businesses signing up to the scheme “under duress”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said a further short-term licensing delay will not be introduced (Robert Perry/PA)

She said the Scottish Government was “fully aware” of unlawful schemes across Scotland, including in cities like Glasgow and Dundee, but “were forcing people, under legal duress, to apply for these schemes nonetheless”.

Mr Ross replied: “I was bitterly disappointed when I heard Neil Gray as the Cabinet Secretary say he would not respond to the legitimate concerns that had been raised and instruct a further pause.

“That was reiterated by the First Minister and I think this just shows they are unwilling to listen to business.

“They do not have all the answers and at times they have to step back and say: ‘We have got this wrong, a one-size fits all policy is not the best.’”

He added: “I think I can put the SNP and the First Minister on notice that it’s the Scottish Conservatives’ intention to hold a debate on this issue and a vote to seek to stop the implementation on October 1 which is going to put businesses out of business.”

On Monday, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “There will not be another extension to the deadline.

“It is the right thing to do to bring this licensing scheme in.”

However, he acknowledged the concern from the sector, adding: “We continue to work with the sector, in fact Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray met with the sector, I think it was just last week.

“We’ll continue to engage with the sector where we can but there’ll be no more extensions.”