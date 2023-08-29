Tory leader puts First Minister ‘on notice’ over short-term lets licensing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory leader puts First Minister ‘on notice’ over short-term lets licensing

By Press Association
Douglas Ross has said the Tories will stage a vote on the short-term let licensing proposals. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Douglas Ross has said the Tories will stage a vote on the short-term let licensing proposals. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has been put “on notice” over his refusal to push back plans for short-term let licensing, with the Tories pledging to force a vote on the controversial scheme.

Property owners wishing to let their properties out on a short-term basis must apply to the Scottish Government’s licensing scheme before the October 1 deadline to continue trading.

It was already delayed by six months, following calls from industry leaders, but Humza Yousaf recently told the PA news agency there will “not be another extension to the deadline”.

The scheme requires hosts to display energy performance ratings on listings, have adequate buildings and public liability insurance as well as various fire and gas safety precautions.

Scottish Conservatives economic strategy
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross delivered a keynote speech on the economy at Apex Hotel (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told business leaders and party members on Tuesday the decision was “bitterly disappointing” and will result in businesses closing their doors.

Speaking during a keynote speech on the economy at Edinburgh’s Apex Hotel on Tuesday, Mr Ross said his opposition party would use the allocated parliamentary time to hold a debate on future delays and push a vote on MSPs in an attempt to stop the implementation in just over a month’s time.

It comes as a recent report to Edinburgh City Council suggested up to 80% of short-term let properties – such as those on booking giant AirBnB – could be lost in the city.

And Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), addressed Mr Ross during the Tuesday event to urge the Tories to step in to prevent businesses signing up to the scheme “under duress”.

Climate Crisis lectures
First Minister Humza Yousaf said a further short-term licensing delay will not be introduced (Robert Perry/PA)

She said the Scottish Government was “fully aware” of unlawful schemes across Scotland, including in cities like Glasgow and Dundee, but “were forcing people, under legal duress, to apply for these schemes nonetheless”.

Mr Ross replied: “I was bitterly disappointed when I heard Neil Gray as the Cabinet Secretary say he would not respond to the legitimate concerns that had been raised and instruct a further pause.

“That was reiterated by the First Minister and I think this just shows they are unwilling to listen to business.

“They do not have all the answers and at times they have to step back and say: ‘We have got this wrong, a one-size fits all policy is not the best.’”

He added: “I think I can put the SNP and the First Minister on notice that it’s the Scottish Conservatives’ intention to hold a debate on this issue and a vote to seek to stop the implementation on October 1 which is going to put businesses out of business.”

On Monday, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “There will not be another extension to the deadline.

“It is the right thing to do to bring this licensing scheme in.”

However, he acknowledged the concern from the sector, adding: “We continue to work with the sector, in fact Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray met with the sector, I think it was just last week.

“We’ll continue to engage with the sector where we can but there’ll be no more extensions.”