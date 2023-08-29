Housing shortages for university students will ‘worsen’ in some cities – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housing shortages for university students will ‘worsen’ in some cities – charity

By Press Association
School leavers across the UK are preparing to start university in September (PA)
Housing shortages for university students are “set to worsen” in some cities across the UK, a charity has warned.

Martin Blakey, chief executive of student housing charity Unipol, has said many university students will struggle to find affordable housing this year – and in some cases, “supply will simply dry up”.

His comments come as school leavers across the UK are preparing to start university in September after receiving their results this summer.

In a blog for the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, Mr Blakey said there were 13,543 new bed spaces in purpose-built student accommodation this year, compared with 29,048 in 2020.

He added that only 9,000 of the 13,543 beds are “actually new” as many rooms are returning to the market following refurbishment or building works.

A similar picture is expected in 2024 and the charity is predicting a  “virtual standstill” in new provision in 2025 and 2026.

“Unless there is currently a ‘spade in the ground’, actual building is unlikely to happen: developers are struggling to maintain viability because of volatile build and funding costs,” Mr Blakey warned.

The blog on HEPI’s website highlights “significant housing shortages” for students in Brighton, Bristol, Durham, Glasgow, Manchester and York last year.

Mr Blakey said: “These are set to worsen in 2023. The possible exception is Brighton where there may be some easing of demand, as intakes have fallen.”

The charity also predicts possible student housing shortages in Bath, Cambridge, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Lincoln and Salford this year.

The blog adds that the main driver for rising accommodation demand is international students – both undergraduates and postgraduates, but mostly postgraduates on one-year taught courses.

It suggests that significant numbers of international postgraduate students have found it hard to find somewhere appropriate to live, and many are in temporary accommodation which “adversely affects their studies”.

Mr Blakey said: “For many students – particularly those last in the queue – this will be a difficult year to find affordable housing. In some cases, supply will simply dry up.

“Having learned lessons from last year’s problems, a lot of institutions are better equipped to assist their students through this difficult experience. However, student services are not magicians.”

Nick Hillman, director of Hepi, said: “It is important to understand that neither students nor accommodation providers are to blame for the current shortages.

“The problems stem from high interest rates, which make building new accommodation less affordable, excessive regulation, seen most clearly in Scotland in recent years, and deflation in students’ real incomes, which makes it harder for them to cover rent.”

Earlier this month, Clare Marchant, the chief executive of higher education admissions service Ucas, admitted that there is a “difficulty” with university accommodation.

Speaking on A-level results day, Ms Marchant said: “I’m sitting here in Cheltenham and Gloucester, there is plenty of accommodation. If you go to a bigger, more urban area, they might have more issues.”

She told the PA news agency: “There are hotspots with accommodation and students are aware of that and just need to research the options as they do their course research.”

Universities UK (UUK) said there is usually a “first-year accommodation guarantee” for eligible students.

But it advised any concerned students to get in touch with their university’s accommodation team before the start of term to see what their options are on housing.

A UUK spokeswoman said: “While only around a quarter of students are in purpose-built accommodation, we recognise that it is a key part of a student’s experience, and housing issues can cause students significant worry.”

She added: “Different universities will take different approaches to managing increased demand in their cities or areas, but to support them in this UUK recently published good practice in managing accommodation challenges.

“While recognising universities are not directly responsible for all elements of their local housing market, it outlines the important role they have to play in partnership with other local higher education institutions, the local authority, and private accommodation providers, to find solutions.”