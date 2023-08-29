Kuwait Crown Prince meets Sunak amid backdrop of anti-Ulez protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Kuwait Crown Prince meets Sunak amid backdrop of anti-Ulez protests

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Crown Prince of Kuwait had his visit to Number 10 partially disrupted by opponents of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), who staged a protest against the scheme outside Downing Street.

The meeting between Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Saba and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak coincided with a loud demonstration on Tuesday against the expansion of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s scheme.

The convoys of world leaders typically travel through the front gates of Downing Street for meetings with the British Prime Minister.

The Crown Prince instead emerged at the famous front door alongside Rishi Sunak having gone in via an alternative entrance, with the pair shaking hands and smiling for the waiting media.

In brief remarks before their meeting, Mr Sunak said he wanted to discuss future ties between the UK and Kuwait.

Crown Prince of Kuwait visit to the UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with the Crown Prince in Number 10 (Hollie Adams/PA)

He said: “Your Highness, it is such a great pleasure to welcome you to Downing Street.

“The friendship between our countries stretches back over 100 years. I am excited today to talk to you about the future, how we can strengthen our partnership, both economically and for our mutual security.”

Discussions between the two leaders are expected to centre on trade and investment between the two countries.

The Crown Prince, speaking through a translator and in brief remarks, said: “We are ready for that.

“To serve your country and our country. To cooperate and to support.”