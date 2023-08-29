Notting Hill Carnival should be moved, Tory London mayoral candidate says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notting Hill Carnival should be moved, Tory London mayoral candidate says

By Press Association
Notting Hill Carnival 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Notting Hill Carnival should be moved and potentially held in a park, the Conservative Party’s London mayoral candidate has said, following a spate of stabbing incidents.

Two men are in hospital, one in a critical condition, after attacks at the festival held in the streets of west London on Sunday and Monday, while a police officer reported being sexually assaulted.

Susan Hall, who has been selected as the Tory Party’s 2024 London mayoral candidate, called for the event to be held in a different location, saying police “don’t want to be there”.

However, a spokesman for London mayor Sadiq Khan said the event was “born out of the Caribbean community in north Kensington and Notting Hill” and that this should “remain its home”.

A 29-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a stabbing in Warfield Road, just off Harrow Road, shortly after 9pm on Monday.

A 19-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove shortly before 8pm.

Police said six other men, aged 18, 19, 20, 25, 28 and 40, sustained non-life threatening injuries in separate stabbing incidents on Monday.

There were 275 arrests across the two days of the carnival, with 165 arrests on Monday for a range of offences including possession of offensive weapons, assaults on police officers, possession of drugs and sexual offences.

Ms Hall told LBC: “It’s very upsetting and I’m afraid we have this every single year. It’s an incredible thing, the Notting Hill Carnival. I would just say move it. Move it to where it can be policed much better than where it is now.

“Because it’s so good and so successful, very, very many people go there, so it’s very, very difficult to police, so I’d be urging people to look at somewhere else it could go.”

Asked where it should be moved to, she added: “Perhaps to a park. And let the organisers look and see where they would like it to be moved to.

“Of course, it is up to everybody else, it’s not up to me at this specific point. I just comment that every year – all the accidents, all the stabbings, all the various things that go on that we would not want.

“And I talk to police officers daily, and they don’t want to be there, quite frankly, because they know that they are in danger.”

Notting Hill Carnival 2023
Police at Notting Hill Carnival (Yui Mok/PA)

The Metropolitan Police Federation said on social media: “Once again Notting Hill Carnival marred by serious violence – and attacks on Police Officers. 75 of our colleagues assaulted. Six bitten. One sexually assaulted. One in hospital.

“This is absolutely disgusting. No wonder our members dread policing this event.”

It is expected more than two million people would have taken to the streets of west London by the end of the bank holiday as the carnival, Europe’s biggest street party, celebrated two landmark anniversaries.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said: “The Notting Hill Carnival is one of the world’s biggest street festivals and is part of the very fabric of our city.

“It was born out of the Caribbean community in north Kensington and Notting Hill, and the mayor believes that it’s only right that this remains its home.”

The organisers of Notting Hill Carnival have been approached for comment.