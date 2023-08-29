Government urged to protect songs and books from AI mining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government urged to protect songs and books from AI mining

By Press Association
Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee told ministers to heed the warnings over protecting intellectual property from the rapidly advancing technology (PA)
Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee told ministers to heed the warnings over protecting intellectual property from the rapidly advancing technology (PA)

The Government must not allow artificial intelligence (AI) developers the free use of copyrighted songs and books for training, MPs have urged.

Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee told ministers to heed the “chorus of warnings from musicians, authors and artists” about the risks of failing to protect intellectual property from the rapidly advancing technology.

The cross-party group of MPs said the Government must follow through on its pledge and abandon plans to exempt text and data mining by AI from copyright protections.

Data mining is a way of deriving information such as patterns and trends from different sources, including books, websites and music.

Figures from across the creative industries have expressed concerns about the impact such a process will have on arts and cultural production.

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, chief executive of British trade body UK Music, has warned of the potential of “music laundering” where “AI companies essentially take music they do not own, use copies of it to train an AI, and then reap the commercial rewards with a legally ‘clean’ new song”, the committee said.

Abba Voyage
The Abba Voyage virtual concert (Johan Persson/Abba Voyage)

Svana Gisla, producer of the virtual concert residency Abba Voyage, told the committee any such exemption would be “terrible”, saying: “Our emerging, new and existing artists have a hard enough time surviving in life, let alone if they have to compete against computers on top of that.”

Last June, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) announced proposals to introduce a “copyright and database exception which allows (text and data mining) for any purpose”.

In response to concerns from across the industry, the Government appears to have since changed course, saying it no longer wants to proceed with the original plans.

In a report released on Wednesday, the committee praised the Government for listening to stakeholders but warned its initial handling of the issue showed a “clear lack of understanding” of the needs of the UK’s creative industries.

The report recommends the Government provide a “substantive update” on its direction in managing the impact of AI on the industries by the end of 2023.

Instead of a broad text and data mining exemption to copyright, it proposes “proactive support” for small AI developers in particular, who may encounter difficulties in acquiring licences.

This would include reviewing how licensing schemes can be introduced for technical material and how mutually beneficial arrangements can be struck with rights management organisations and creative industries trade bodies, it said.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, chairwoman of the committee, said: “The chorus of warnings from musicians, authors and artists about the real and lasting harm a failure to protect intellectual property in a world where the influence of AI is growing should be enough for Ministers to sit up and take notice.

“The Government must now start to rebuild trust by showing it really understands where the creative industries are coming from and develop a copyright and regulatory regime that properly protects them as AI continues to disrupt traditional cultural production.

“The development and use of creative technology is currently being hampered by a shortage in technical skills. For the UK to fulfil its potential as a world leader in the creative industries, the Government must commit to ensuring the right skills are being taught to ensure a pathway for the next generation of digital artists, visual effects professionals and innovators.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We will take a balanced and pragmatic approach to the use of AI across creative industries, which allows both AI innovators and our world-leading creative industries sector to continue to grow.

“To support this, the Intellectual Property Office is working with AI firms and rights holders to produce an agreement and guidance on copyright.

“This supports our ambition to make the UK a world leader in AI research and development, while making sure our copyright framework continues to promote and reward innovation and investment in the UK’s creative industries.

“We are working closely with stakeholders to understand the impact AI has on broadcasters, publishers and creative businesses.”