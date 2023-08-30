Holyrood bee population exceeds one million

Holyrood’s bee population now exceeds more than one million after nine years.

The beehives were introduced to the Scottish Parliament in 2014, starting with four hives.

There are now 15 hives on site, increasing from 11 in 2022.

The bee population in the hives in the Members’ Garden grows to more than one million in the summer months, falling back to a third of that figure through winter.

It is estimated that each hive has between 65,000 and 70,000 bees in the height of summer.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said the hives help promote biodiversity (PA)

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said: “As a Parliament we are keen to do everything we can to ensure that the future is a sustainable one for all of us.

“We’ve had these bees with us since 2014 and they’re very much part and parcel of our grounds.

“They play a really important role in highlighting all organisations and institutions should do their bit when it comes to promoting biodiversity, tackling climate change and looking at how we produce our food.”

Beekeeper Stuart Hood, who owns Hoods Honey and looks at the hives, said: “This is our ninth year having beehives on site in the Scottish Parliament. In that time we’ve gone from four hives up to 15 now.

“The bees love being based here and thrive in this environment, and I’m proud to say all of the hives on site have been bred here and so are a unique strain to the Scottish Parliament.”