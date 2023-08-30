Scottish GDP fell 0.3% in second quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish GDP fell 0.3% in second quarter

By Press Association
GDP in Scotland is estimated to have fallen 0.3% between April and June (PA)
GDP in Scotland is estimated to have fallen 0.3% between April and June (PA)

Scotland’s economy fell by 0.3% in the second quarter of this year, the latest GDP figures show.

While monthly figures for June show no growth, GDP is estimated to be down over the period April to June.

This is a “sharp reduction” compared to growth of 0.2% recorded in the first three months of 2023, the Scottish Government report said.

Onshore GDP is estimated to have remained flat in both May and June after falling by 0.3% in April, the monthly breakdown shows.

Neil Gray said the Scottish economy is ‘not alone in facing extremely challenging circumstances’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

While the report said the monthly GDP figures are “much more volatile than quarterly GDP”, it added that “since the start of 2022, underlying growth has remained broadly flat around the level it was in 2019”.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray stressed that the “Scottish economy is not alone in facing extremely challenging circumstances”, as he criticised the UK Government’s economic policy.

Mr Gray said: “The cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates are impacting on the ability of households and businesses to spend, which in turn affects the wider economy.

“Scottish businesses also continue to suffer due to the effect Brexit has had on supply chains, trade and the free movement of people, which has in turn had a significant impact on businesses in terms of staffing.

“Analysis show that independent European nations, similar in size to Scotland, are wealthier and fairer than the UK, and that is the level of ambition this Government has for Scotland.

Scottish Labour’s Daniel Johnson criticised both the SNP and the Tories for the ‘dire stats’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

“Ultimately, this crisis has been worsened by the UK Government’s handling of the economy.

“We are doing everything possible with the powers currently available to us to support businesses and transform Scotland’s economy.”

He said the New Deal for Business Group, established after First Minister Humza Yousaf came into office, is working to “reset the relationship between Government and industry” and will have a “positive impact on the day-to-day operations of business”, with its first recommendations now in the process of being brought in.

But Labour’s economy spokesman Daniel Johnson blamed Scottish ministers as well as the Conservatives.

He said: “These dire stats show the SNP and the Tories have abandoned any shred of ambition for our economy and settled instead for managed decline.

“Their record of disastrous economic failure has left us all poorer, damaging businesses, driving down wages and starving public coffers of funds.”