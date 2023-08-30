Notting Hill Carnival violence shows need to tackle ‘zombie knives’, says PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notting Hill Carnival violence shows need to tackle ‘zombie knives’, says PM

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak, right, said the Government had spoken to police to hear first-hand what was needed to keep reducing knife crime (Justin Tallis/PA)
Rishi Sunak, right, said the Government had spoken to police to hear first-hand what was needed to keep reducing knife crime (Justin Tallis/PA)

Violence at the Notting Hill Carnival shows the need for police and the courts to be given tougher powers to tackle so-called “zombie knives” and machetes, Rishi Sunak has said.

Eight people were stabbed at the event in west London on Monday and Mr Sunak said it was a “good illustration” of the need to act on knife crime.

There were 275 arrests across the two days of the carnival, with 165 arrests on Monday for a range of offences including possession of offensive weapons, assaults on police officers, possession of drugs and sexual offences.

Rishi Sunak visit to north west London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described every life lost to knife crime as ‘a tragedy’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was worried about the use of weapons at the Notting Hill Carnival but stressed that the majority of people who attended had had a “fantastic time”.

The Government has announced plans to ban more zombie knives – which have fearsome-looking long blades – and machetes with no practical use, with police given more powers to seize and destroy them.

The maximum sentence for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these newly proscribed weapons will be two years, the Home Office said.

A new offence will also be introduced for possessing bladed articles “with the intention to endanger life or cause fear of violence”.

The Government said the measures, first proposed in April, would be legislated “when Parliament allows” following a public consultation.

The Notting Hill Carnival was marred by violence on Monday, with images and footage of people brandishing weapons posted on social media.

Speaking to reporters at Kilburn police station in north-west London, Mr Sunak said: “I’m grateful to the police for all their efforts to ensure the safety of the carnival and it’s a good illustration of why we need to take action.

“That’s why we consulted on these measures earlier in the year. That’s why we’ve spoken to the police to hear first-hand from them what do they need to keep reducing knife crime, and today’s powers will help them do that.

“That will build on the progress we’ve made. Knife crime is already down since pre-pandemic levels but every life lost to knife crime is a tragedy.”

The Prime Minister inspected some of the weapons together with the commissioner during his visit in Kilburn.

The Scotland Yard chief said: “About 60% of our murders in London are knife enabled, and probably two-thirds of those are zombie knives and machetes.

“These are ghastly weapons doing awful damage on the streets of London.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley meet with police staff
Mr Sunak said he was ‘grateful’ to police for their efforts to ensure the safety of the carnival (Justin Tallis/PA)

Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for 2024’s London mayoral election, has called for the Notting Hill Carnival to be moved from its traditional home on the streets of west London to an area where it could be better policed.

But Sir Mark said that was not a decision for him, adding: “We’re not the organisers of the carnival. It’s an amazing community event with over a million people attending and it’s got such a fantastic heritage.

“We will be reviewing what’s gone on with the organisers and looking at what more can be done to improve safety, and what more can be done to help keep away the small number of very dangerous people who turn up there.

“But you’ve got a million people there turning up and having a fantastic time.

“We’ve got to be careful how we refer to it. But I am worried about the weapons and the incidents we saw.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Tories had been slow to tackle the issue of zombie knives.

“This is the sixth time in seven years that the Conservatives have promised to outlaw zombie knives,” she said.

“Time and again the Tories have been hopelessly weak and slow to tackle this serious and dangerous crime.”