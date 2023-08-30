Cross-party MSPs urge Yousaf to pause short-term lets licensing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cross-party MSPs urge Yousaf to pause short-term lets licensing

By Press Association
Short-term let operators must apply to the Scottish Government licensing scheme by October 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Short-term let operators must apply to the Scottish Government licensing scheme by October 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Pressure is mounting on First Minister Humza Yousaf to pause short-term lets regulations as a group of cross-party MSPs call for a rethink of the licensing scheme.

Property owners wishing to let out their premises on a short-term basis must apply to the Scottish Government’s licensing scheme before the October 1 deadline.

Mr Yousaf ruled out a further delay to the deadline after it was originally pushed back by six months following scrutiny from industry leaders.

Hosts will need to display energy performance ratings on listings, have adequate buildings and public liability insurance, and various fire precautions in place.

Small businesses have warned they will be forced to close their doors as a result of the scheme due the costs for obtaining a licence ranging from £250 to £5,869.

Climate Crisis lectures
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged to halt the legislation (Robert Perry/PA)

A letter addressed to the First Minister calling for a pause is signed by all 31 Scottish Conservative MSPs, SNP rebel Fergus Ewing, Labour’s Jackie Baillie, Mark Griffin and Daniel Johnson, as well as Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie and Liam McArthur.

In an appeal to Mr Yousaf, it said: “We understand this flawed legislation is the legacy of a previous administration, so you have every right to pause it until a workable solution can be found.

“We are not asking you to scrap the principles, instead we are asking for your help to protect countless Scottish businesses – and the people and families that depend on them – from entirely avoidable hardship.

“Ministers must pause the introduction of the legislation and urgently reassess its effects on not only the tourism sector, but the wider economy and people’s lives.”

It comes as recent data revealed just 2.2% of operators who have applied for planning permission in Edinburgh – the first step in obtaining a certificate – have been approved.

Operators, including AirBnBs and guesthouses, will not be able to continue trading until they have applied for the scheme, which is being run by individual local authorities.

The letter also urges ministers to adopt the solutions suggested by the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), which include for a distinction for mid-term rentals which house workers temporarily, and a set fee introduced by the Scottish Government for all businesses.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of ASSC, welcomed the cross-party calls for a delay, saying the scheme could “destroy” the tourism sector.

Former tourism minister Mr Ewing, who has been a fierce critic of his party’s policy, said failing to halt it will “cause irreparable damage to a sector with thousands of businesses impacted – some of whom may well simply give up”.

On Tuesday, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross put Mr Yousaf “on notice” over his intention to force a vote on halting the controversial legislation when Holyrood returns next week.