Constituency review allows room to breathe for some high-profile TDs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Constituency review allows room to breathe for some high-profile TDs

By Press Association
The report recommended a total of 43 constituencies (Brian Lawless/PA)
The report recommended a total of 43 constituencies (Brian Lawless/PA)

A starting gun for the next Irish general election has been fired with the redrawing of new electoral boundaries.

The changes, ushered in by constitutional rules about the country’s growing population, are part of Electoral Commission recommendations for 14 additional TDs and four further Dail constituencies.

Several TDs have already decried the commission’s plan as being a “hatchet job” or making “no sense”, but others will be happy with what the proposals mean for their chances in a rumoured November election next year.

A selection of high-profile incumbents will be happy with the adjustments to their electoral areas.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Micheal Martin (
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The growth of population in Irish premier Leo Varadkar’s constituency of Dublin West – and the absorption of parts of Dublin North West – has resulted in an extra seat becoming available in the next election.

The Taoiseach’s Fine Gael running-mate Emer Currie failed to be elected as a TD in the constituency, which also features Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Minister of State Jack Chambers, but she is currently serving as a senator.

There will be some more breathing room for the incumbents in Cork South-Central, which also features three senior ministers.

The constituency which elected Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh O Laoghaire, Ireland’s deputy premier and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath (FF) and Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney (FG) has picked up an extra seat.

Speaking at an event in Cork, Mr Coveney said the change was “necessary and appropriate”.

Among the most surprising lines being drawn were those that carved Wicklow and Wexford into three constituencies.

The old Wicklow and Wexford constituencies will lose a seat each, down from five to four, in a major change which sees territory from each area being transferred to create the new three-seat constituency of Wicklow-Wexford – representing an overall increase of one TD.

It could cause headaches for sitting TDs in both counties, but analysts quickly realised it spelled good news for erstwhile deputy Malcolm Byrne.

No sitting TD lives in the area which falls into the new Wicklow-Wexford constituency, which may give the Gorey native and Fianna Fail senator the upper hand in the next election.

Mr Byrne said: “There are a lot of close links between people in South Wicklow and North Wexford and I guess this will mean we will be even closer.”

As expected, the five-seat Fingal constituency has also been carved up by the independent Electoral Commission into Fingal East and Fingal West, now with three seats each.

Respond housing body 2022 report launch
Minister Darragh O’Brien has responsibility for electoral reform (Niall Carson/PA)

Fianna Fail’s Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien, who has responsibility for electoral reform, will be happy that Fingal East neatly encompasses his Malahide base.

Across the dividing line, Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty has signalled a run for the Dail in the Fingal West constituency.

She tweeted: “From better transport, to safer streets, community infrastructure and housing affordability, the issues that motivate me are the issues I’ll continue to champion in the brand new #DublinFingalWest constituency.

“Excited to continue my work for this fast-growing region.”

On the wider picture, there has been an overall increase in the number of five-seat constituencies, up to 15, with this traditionally being seen as advantageous to smaller parties.