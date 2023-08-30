Tories allowing fly-tippers to escape justice, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Tories allowing fly-tippers to escape justice, says Labour

By Press Association
A view of a fly-tipping site near Erith in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A view of a fly-tipping site near Erith in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Labour has accused the Government of turning a blind eye to the problem of fly-tipping, claiming that only 8% of reported incidents lead to any form of punishment.

In the fiscal year 2021/22, 1,091,019 cases of fly-tipping were reported in England, yet only 91,013 fixed penalty notices were issued, as per the Labour analysis based on data from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).

This means 92% of those responsible for illegal waste dumping have avoided punishment.

Fly-tipping is an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and can result in a warning, formal caution or prosecution.

In response to this trend, Labour has pledged to establish specialised “clean-up squads” in England and Wales for fly-tippers, rubbish dumpers and vandals, ensuring that “those who make the mess clean up the mess”.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed
Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed (Aaron Chown/PA)

They will be given fixed penalty cleaning notices that will be managed by local authorities.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said: “The Conservatives have allowed fly-tipping to go unpunished – leaving communities feeling broken and powerless as they head down a spiral of social and economic decline.

“A Labour government will clean up Britain. We will introduce clean-up squads to ensure those who make the mess, clean up the mess.”

A Conservative source said: “We’re taking no lectures from Labour when it comes to tackling fly-tipping. The latest statistics show that two of the best performing councils in the country were Conservative.

“The two worst in the country were Liverpool and Gateshead, issuing just two fixed penalty notices despite over 24,000 incidents of fly-tipping…under Labour.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “The fact is fly-tipping incidents are down 4%, fixed penalty notices are up 58% over the past year and half a million enforcement actions have been taken – but we are determined to do more to tackle this pernicious activity.

“That is why we have raised the available penalties, increased scrutiny on the use of enforcement powers and awarded councils grants to tackle fly-tipping.”