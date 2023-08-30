‘Most exciting’ applications for AI lie in healthcare, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Most exciting’ applications for AI lie in healthcare, says minister

By Press Association
Researchers are looking into how AI can be used to predict the damage long-term conditions such as diabetes can cause in a patient’s body (Joe Giddens/PA)
Healthcare is where the “most exciting” opportunities for artificial intelligence (AI) lie, a minister has said, but is also an area where the technology’s major risks are illustrated.

Greg Clark, chairman of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee (SITC), said the wider adoption of AI in healthcare would have a “positive impact”, but urged policy makers to “consider the risks to safety”.

He said: “If we’re to gain all the advantages, we have to anticipate the risks and put in place measures to safeguard against that.”

Committee chairman Greg Clark
Committee chairman Greg Clark said the wider adoption of AI in healthcare would have a ‘positive impact’ (James Manning/PA)

In the NHS, AI is currently being used to read X-rays – such as mammograms – helping doctors to speed up decision making and giving them more time to spend with patients, as well as helping medics to diagnose strokes faster.

Elsewhere, researchers are looking into how AI can be used to predict the damage long-term conditions such as diabetes can cause in a patient’s body.

The technology can also be utilised in drug discovery, giving researchers access to vast amounts of data to speed the process up.

Mr Clark told the PA news agency: “One of the things we were struck by is how medicine is becoming increasingly personalised.

“Quite a lot of drugs have failed clinical trials on a broad-spectrum basis, but now you can identify more closely who they are more suitable for. They can then be deployed straight away to help save lives.”

It comes as the SITC published an interim report on its inquiry into AI governance, which opened in October.

The document outlines 12 risks posed by the technology and provides a guide on how policy should be shaped to overcome them.

Mr Clark added: “If you can consider that AI can be given the ability to develop new medicine, it also has the ability to develop toxins.”

Among the risks highlighted by the SITC was AI’s potential to perpetuate “unacceptable” societal biases, as well as its potential to share personal information or generate material that “deliberately misrepresents someone’s behaviour, opinions or character”.

Debate is also ongoing about how AI would access large datasets, which are held by few organisations, or who would be liable if AI used by a third party were to cause harm.

“A lot of recommendations depend on the data on which AI is trained,” Mr Clark said. “If you’re conducting medical research on a particular sample or ethnic minority, then the data on which AI is trained may mean the recommendations are inaccurate.”

He added that no one risk included in the document was a priority and that they “all have to be addressed together”.

“It’s not the case if you just deal with one, or half of them, that everyone can relax. For example, on bias, that’s relevant in medical settings and others.”

The Government has backed research on how AI could benefit clinicians with almost £150 million in funding, while NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard promised in June that more uses of the technology were “on the horizon”.

In July, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) released a collection of 10 studies on AI to demonstrate where it could be used in the future.

The pieces of research were published between 2020 and 2023, and explored how AI could be used to detect heart disease via “smart stethoscopes”, or predict the progression of diseases such as the bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

But the SITC has called for more urgency from the Government when it comes to developing policy on AI governance.

“You need to drive the policy thinking at the same time as the tech development,” Mr Clark said.

“If the public lose confidence and are spooked by AI, then there will be a reaction standing in the way of some of the benefits.”

He added that the UK had done this in the past with the Warnock Report on fertility treatment, which was published in the 1980s at a time when in vitro fertilisation (IVF) was a controversial topic.

Mr Clark said “approaching it in an early and rigorous way” through the report would mean the subject “doesn’t have the contention and division it has in some other countries”.

He added: “You can instil public confidence in areas that are controversial.”