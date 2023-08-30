UK to launch new education partnerships with Rwanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK to launch new education partnerships with Rwanda

By Press Association
Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell will visit Rwanda (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell will visit Rwanda (James Manning/PA)

The UK will launch a series of education initiatives in Rwanda during a three-day visit by a Foreign Office minister.

Andrew Mitchell will announce two measures aimed at strengthening education in Rwanda.

Under the UK’s new Girls in Rwanda Learn (Girl) programme, he will sign a seven-year partnership with Unicef that focuses on keeping girls in school who are at risk of dropping out, and supporting children with disabilities.

He is also expected to launch the British Council’s Digital Library, which is part of the UK’s efforts to make educational resources available to all.

Access to the library will be free for 12 months and provides more than 80,000 resources.

Mr Mitchell said: “During my visit to Rwanda, I will explore the depth and breadth of our relationship.

“Our two countries continue to work together on a range of issues important to both nations and the region, including climate change and women and girls’ education.

“The long-term partnership between the UK and Rwanda is underpinned by our support to help eradicate poverty, educate children, especially girls, and provide British expertise to improve the delivery of public services for all.”

Mr Mitchell will see the impact of British Investment Partnerships in Rwanda, visiting a water treatment plant that is part of a joint venture between British International Investment (BII) and Metito.

High-level discussions will also take place with President Paul Kagame and minister of foreign affairs Vincent Biruta, focusing on bilateral relations and regional issues.

Mr Mitchell will also attend Rwanda’s annual gorilla naming ceremony, Kwita Izina, to highlight conservation efforts.

The Foreign Office says the UK’s dedication to Rwanda’s development will be further highlighted at the UK-African Investment Summit in London in April 2024.

In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda agreed a Migration and Economic Development Partnership, which includes a five-year “asylum partnership arrangement”.

However, nobody has yet been sent to Rwanda amid ongoing legal challenges, although the High Court upheld the overall lawfulness of the policy in December 2022.