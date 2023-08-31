Households to be protected from ‘excessive’ electricity bill profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Households to be protected from ‘excessive’ electricity bill profits

By Press Association
Households are to receive extra protection from artificially-inflated electricity bills this winter in a crackdown on generators attempting to make excessive profits (Joe Giddens/PA)
Households are to receive extra protection from artificially inflated electricity bills in a crackdown on generators attempting to make excessive profits.

Ofgem has announced new rules to take effect this winter to prevent generators from manipulating supply and demand on Britain’s electricity transmission network.

The Inflexible Offers Licence Condition (IOLC) bans a practice used by electricity generators in previous winters when they scheduled a halt to generating early in an afternoon which, due to plant shutdown times, would mean they were switched off for the crucial evening peak in demand.

The firms then offered to resume generating later that day, at a greatly increased price.

Ofgem launched an investigation last year amid concerns that some generators were taking advantage of existing rules after their balancing costs tripled to more than £1.5 billion between November 2021 and February 2022, compared with a winter average of just under £500 million between 2017 and 2020.

The record-breaking daily costs, which are ultimately paid by consumers, peaked above £60 million on November 24 2021, driving up the operator’s overall balancing costs to £3.1 billion that financial year.

The new rules apply to any electricity generators with plant shutdown times of more than an hour.

Any generators found to be breaking the new rules from October 26 could face fines of up to 10% of turnover.

Eleanor Warburton, Ofgem acting director for energy systems management and security, said: “This new licence condition shows Ofgem will not tolerate electricity generators attempting to take advantage of the balancing mechanism system to make excessive profits through inflexible generation.

“We believe the new licence condition strikes the right balance between protecting consumers and ensuring they pay a fair price for their energy while also enabling a competitive electricity market that provides fair returns for generators.

“We’ll be monitoring the effectiveness of it to ensure it’s doing what it was designed to do.”