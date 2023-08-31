More than 18,000 UK 18-year-olds still in clearing two weeks after decision day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 18,000 UK 18-year-olds still in clearing two weeks after decision day

By Press Association
Thousands of 18-year-olds are still looking for higher education courses in clearing, two weeks after A-level results day (Liam McBurney/PA)
Some 18,330 18-year-olds in the UK are still in clearing and looking for higher education courses two weeks after learning the outcome of their application.

The total is up 12% on the equivalent point last year, when 16,340 were in clearing, and 42% higher than this stage in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The figures, which have been released by the university admissions service Ucas, are for 18-year-olds based in the UK who received a decision on their higher education application on August 17 – the day A-level results were published.

They show that 228,740 of these applicants have now secured a place at a university or college, up slightly from 227,410 at this point in 2022.

Overall, nearly half a million people (480,980) of all ages and locations have now been placed on a higher education course in the UK.

This compares with 488,510 two weeks after results day last year.

Some 421,550 (88%) of the 2023 total are based in the UK while 59,430 (12%) are international students – the same proportions as in 2022.

The top three non-UK countries with placed applicants so far are China (14,020, down from 15,750 at this stage in 2022); India (4,950, up from 4,390); and Hong Kong (3,330, down from 3,680).

Around 25,500 courses were available in clearing as of August 31, Ucas said.