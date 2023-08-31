First Minister hails next chapter in schools reading project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

First Minister hails next chapter in schools reading project

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said the new Reading Schools project would benefit youngsters across Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf said the new Reading Schools project would benefit youngsters across Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has backed the next chapter of a reading scheme which is having a “transformative effect” in Scotland’s schools.

The Scottish Government-funded Reading Schools programme has been developed from the First Minister’s Reading Challenge, which was set up by Mr Yousaf’s predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon.

So far, a total of 371 schools across the country have become accredited as ‘reading schools’, with a further 511 having joined the project.

Ministers hope every school in Scotland will become part of the scheme in the next three to five years.

Nicola Sturgeon previously established the First Minister’s Reading Challenge (Callum Moffat/Daily Record/PA)

Mr Yousaf said he hoped the development of the scheme meant more youngsters could benefit.

He is also working with the Scottish Book Trust – which delivers the Reading Schools programme – to develop a refreshed version of the Read Write Count initiative, with the plans for the new Read Write Count with the First Minister programme, to provide books and other materials to children from this autumn.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am pleased that the hugely successful First Minister’s Reading Challenge has now evolved into a reading support programme that will benefit even more pupils, and involves the whole school community.

“We know that reading can support improved attainment across the curriculum and that embedding a reading culture in schools can open the door to a lifelong love of books.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, who joined the First Minister on a visit to  Claypotts Castle Primary School in Dundee, encouraged all schools to sign up for the Reading Schools programme.

Ms Gilruth said: “Evaluation has shown the clear benefits of Reading Schools to pupils and school staff and I look forward to seeing the impact of this next phase in our work with the Scottish Book Trust.”

Marc Lambert, chief executive of the Scottish Book Trust, said the project was “already having a transformative effect in schools, both on young people and learning professionals, as well as the wider school community”.

He praised Mr Yousaf and the government for “their commitment to literacy and numeracy, benefitting pupils across all ages and stages of their education”.

Meanwhile, Claypotts Castle Primary School headteacher Nicky Murray said the Reading Schools initiative had helped them to “drive forward a culture of reading in our school”.

The headteacher said: “We have already awarded over 250 certificates to children this year to celebrate their reading achievements and the feedback from families has been overwhelmingly positive.”