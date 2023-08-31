Hopes on Claire Coutinho to speed up net zero drive

Claire Coutinho has replaced Grant Shapps as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, with campaigners hoping she can accelerate the green transition while opposition politicians bemoan the rapid turnover of ministers.

She will be the seventh energy secretary in the last four years as Grant Shapps takes up his new post as Defence Secretary, replacing Ben Wallace.

Greenpeace UK said it wishes her “the best of luck” in accelerating the drive to net zero, with the nongovernmental organisation’s policy director Dr Doug Parr adding: “We don’t envy the new Energy Secretary’s job.

“She’s picked up the baton for the final leg of a relay where her fellow runners have mostly been walking, sometimes backwards.

“Her department has a huge amount of catching up to do to tackle both the energy and climate challenges in her new job title.”

Opponents of Mr Shapps criticised his record on decarbonisation, though shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry described him as a “talented politician”.

Dave Timms, head of political affairs at Friends of the Earth, said: “Good riddance to Grant Shapps.

“He seemed to be more concerned with playing childish politics on social media than the serious policies needed to address the greatest challenge of our time.

“The country needs a serious secretary of state that will step up to give the certainty and support that businesses, and people need to invest in the changes that will cut both emissions and the cost of living.

“We hope Claire Coutinho will be that person.”

I am delighted to have been appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. I will work with the Prime Minister to safeguard our energy security, reduce bills for families, and build cleaner, cheaper, homegrown energy. https://t.co/qs9mg10ZHE — Claire Coutinho MP (@ClaireCoutinho) August 31, 2023

Ms Coutinho was promoted to Energy Secretary from a ministerial position in the Department for Education.

She has been the MP for East Surrey since her election in 2019.

In a post on Twitter, now known as X, shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said: “Reshuffling of the deckchairs will not deliver the proper energy policy Britain needs.

“The new Energy Secretary needs to recognise that Grant Shapps’ approach has been a disaster and distance the government from it.

“Shapps’ opposition to clean, homegrown power has damaged Britain’s energy security, and his attempt to have a culture war has alarmed businesses.”

Speaking to broadcasters, Ms Thornberry said: “It really doesn’t matter how many new jobs (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak gives to his friends, it’s still just moving the deckchairs.

“They’re still a sinking ship.”

OEUK, which represents energy companies in the North Sea, wished Mr Shapps well in his new role and said it is looking forward to working with him.

Chief executive Dave Whitehouse said: “We welcome the appointment of Claire Coutinho MP as the new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero – a crucial role in a vital department, particularly at this time where security of supply and delivering meaningful action on the transition are at the forefront of energy policy.

“We look forward to working with the new Secretary of State and her team to build on the progress the sector has already made to deliver energy security from the North Sea, underpinned by the North Sea Transition Deal.”

Alexander Kirk, campaigner at Global Witness, said: “The Tories can keep swapping chairs in the Cabinet but no matter who the net zero minister is, the Conservative Party will remain hellbent on doing the fossil fuel industry’s bidding at the expense of cheap, clean energy, at the expense of Britain’s climate leadership, and at the expense of a liveable planet.”