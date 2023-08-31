Insurer’s data indicates when people are most likely to have a car collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insurer’s data indicates when people are most likely to have a car collision

By Press Association
Families preparing to send their children back to school are being warned by Aviva that mid-afternoon can be a peak time for car collisions (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Families preparing to send their children back to school are being warned by an insurer that mid-afternoon can be a peak time for car collisions.

Claims data from Aviva indicates the highest number of collisions happen on Fridays between 3pm and 3.15pm.

The insurer said its data shows that this 15-minute slot has held the top spot since 2020, and 2023 figures show no sign of the trend declining.

Aviva also said that its 2022 collision claims figures indicated that more than one in four collision claims were for incidents that happened between 2pm and 4pm.

Censuswide research in August among nearly 800 parents across the UK who take their children to school or nursery was commissioned by Aviva.

It found that one in six (16%) said they have witnessed a vehicle collision while on the school run, while 84% have encountered a motoring incident or poor parking.

Alec Reeder, interim chief underwriting officer – retail, at Aviva, said: “September sees the return of the school run for much of the UK and there’s no doubt this is one of the most hectic parts of the day. That’s why it’s so important to leave extra time to avoid a last-minute panic and rushed driving.

“Hybrid working patterns mean more people now have the flexibility to collect their children from school, but working and factoring in a pick-up deadline can leave many watching the clock and squeezing the time until school’s out. We see this especially on a Friday afternoon, where people may be in an extra hurry to beat weekend getaway traffic.

“Paying attention to where you park could also save you and others from accidents and frustrations. Parking inconsiderately, or in the wrong place, could land you with a hefty fine and you could be at fault, even if another vehicle crashes into you, so it’s worth doing your homework on safe – and legal – places to park near to school.”