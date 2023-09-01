UK manufacturing sector shrinking at fastest pace since lockdown, data suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK manufacturing sector shrinking at fastest pace since lockdown, data suggests

By Press Association
The manufacturing sector continued to shrink in August, new data shows (Alamy/PA)
The manufacturing sector continued to shrink in August, new data shows (Alamy/PA)

The UK’s troubled manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest rate since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic last month, new data suggests.

According to the influential S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI survey the sector has now shrunk for 13 straight months.

The survey’s reading dropped from 45.3 in July to 43.0 in August, it was revealed on Friday.

It means that it has been 39 months since the survey scored so low for the manufacturing sector.

Workers at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland
Manufacturing businesses reported the fastest drop in their costs since 2016 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Discounting the pandemic lockdown in the spring of 2020 the survey has not scored this poorly since the 2009 financial crisis.

“Manufacturers reported a weakening economic backdrop as demand is hit by rising interest rates, the cost-of-living crisis, export losses and concerns about the market outlook,” said Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“While this is being felt across the manufacturing industry, business-to-business companies are especially hard hit.

“Intermediate goods producers saw the steepest drops in output, new orders and employment as a result.”

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “The constant pressures on business costs from inflation and the systemic weaknesses in the UK and global economies were also driving the fastest fall in new orders since the financial crisis, outside the pandemic years.”

There were, however, some small silver linings.

For a start, the PMI score beat the forecast of 42.5 that experts had expected it to fall to.

Secondly, there were more signs that inflation concerns are easing.

The costs that manufacturers faced fell for the fourth straight month and at a faster rate than at any point since January 2016.

Mr Dobson said: “The ‘plus’ side of the downturn is that input costs are now falling at the quickest pace since January 2016 and inflationary supply chain issues are abating, which should help feed through to lower goods price inflation in the coming months.

“The survey data therefore suggest policymakers will become increasingly focused on concerns over the economy’s health as they mull the need for further rate hikes.”