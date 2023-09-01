Sympathy for Government weakens as public-sector strikes go on, poll shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sympathy for Government weakens as public-sector strikes go on, poll shows

By Press Association
Some 53% of 1,000 adults in Britain surveyed by Ipsos said they supported junior doctors in striking (Danny Lawson/PA)
Some 53% of 1,000 adults in Britain surveyed by Ipsos said they supported junior doctors in striking (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Government is not doing enough to negotiate with workers to prevent strikes, according to a new poll, with junior doctors retaining public support as they prepare for a fresh wave of industrial action.

It comes as medics announced the first joint strike in the history of the NHS, which is expected to bring widespread disruption in September and October.

More than half (53%) of 1,000 adults in Britain surveyed by Ipsos said they supported junior doctors – down three points since the last poll in June – while 31% are against the strikes.

Consultants continue to divide public opinion, with 44% opposing strikes by senior medics compared to 38% who support action.

Industrial strike
Striking consultants on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in July (Jacob King/PA)

Support for consultants is in line with rail workers, with 43% opposing strikes and 36% supporting them.

However, 57% of those who responded to the Ipsos poll said they felt the Government is doing a “bad job” of negotiating with workers to prevent walkouts, up six points compared to June.

Some 17% think Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is doing “a good job” when it comes to talks.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos UK, said: “Britain continues to face strike action as we enter the autumn and there is continuity in public attitudes towards them too.

“The strikes by railway workers and consultant doctors divide opinion, with opposition tending to outweigh support, but there is more sympathy for other striking NHS workers such as junior doctors.

“There is much less sympathy for the Government, who most Britons think is doing a bad job at handling the negotiations to put an end to these public-sector strikes.”

The Government has said junior doctors would get pay rises of 6%, along with an additional consolidated £1,250 increase, and hospital consultants will also receive 6%.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the “pay award is final”.

NHS England waiting lists
The Health Secretary has said there will be no more talks on pay for medics (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Thursday, the British Medical Association (BMA) said junior doctors will be joining their senior colleagues in co-ordinated strike action later this month.

Consultants had already announced a 48-hour strike, starting on September 19, and will now be joined by junior medics on September 20.

Junior doctors will then continue their walkout into September 21 and September 22.

On October 2, 3 and 4, both consultants and junior doctors will strike together in what has been described as a “serious escalation” in their bitter dispute with the Government.

Mr Barclay urged “the BMA to call an end to this callous and calculated disruption”.

Elsewhere in the public sector, train drivers represented by Aslef walked out on September 1, with an overtime ban on September 2.

Staff represented by the RMT union are also set to walk out on September 2.

The Ipsos survey showed the strongest support from the public would be for strikes by nurses (63%) and ambulances workers (60%).

Some 45% of people also think employers hold too much power in Britain while 57% said workers do not have enough power.

The Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Transport have been approached for comment.