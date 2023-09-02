Government bailout will not solve NI’s financial problems – Chris Heaton-Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government bailout will not solve NI’s financial problems – Chris Heaton-Harris

By Press Association
Chris Heaton-Harris at the British-Irish Association Conference at Pembroke College in Oxford (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chris Heaton-Harris at the British-Irish Association Conference at Pembroke College in Oxford (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Financial problems facing Northern Ireland cannot be remedied simply with a bailout from the UK Government, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary reinforced his commitment to restoring the Stormont powersharing institutions during a speech at the British-Irish Association Conference at Pembroke College, University of Oxford.

The Stormont Assembly has been effectively collapsed for more than a year while the DUP refuses to take part until its concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.

Other parties have urged the DUP to return to Stormont as the region is beset by significant challenges, including around finances and public services.

Senior civil servants are continuing to run government departments in the absence of elected ministers.

Mr Heaton-Harris told the conference that resolving the political impasse is his top priority.

He also said that political dysfunction is limiting opportunities for the people of Northern Ireland.

He said: “My message to the party leaders throughout my time in post has been simple and consistent: you need to get back to Stormont.

“I am fully aware of the calls for me to step in and take the decisions that the absent Executive is neglecting.

“But I make no apology for holding firm in my position of believing in devolution, believing in powersharing, and believing in that historic (Good Friday) agreement that was signed 25 years ago.”

British-Irish Association Conference
Micheal Martin addressed the conference on Friday (Stefan Roussau/PA)

The conference brings together representatives from the UK and Ireland across government, business, academia and the arts.

Mr Heaton-Harris added: “It is a source of extreme disappointment and frustration to me that we enter the autumn in a state of ongoing political stasis.

“We need the Executive back in place so that ministers can take the tough decisions needed to balance the budget and raise the necessary revenue.

“And this must be supported by a strong Programme for Government, to progress much-needed and long-promised public service transformation which will deliver better outcomes for Northern Ireland.

“That is why I have urged the party leaders to work with the Northern Ireland Civil Service to agree a sustainable and credible Programme for Government that will allow an incoming Executive to take action from day one.

“The problems facing Northern Ireland cannot be fixed with a sticking-plaster funding settlement, which would not do anything to address the structural problems that have been building for years.

“If the Executive restoration is not timely, I will continue to support the Northern Ireland Civil Service in directing a series of public consultations on revenue-raising.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin told the conference on Friday that the UK and Irish governments must work in “lock step” to ensure stability in Northern Ireland in the absence of devolution.