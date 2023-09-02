Time to ‘see the job through’ on halving inflation, Hunt says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Time to ‘see the job through’ on halving inflation, Hunt says

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the lingering pressure on household budgets (PA)
Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the lingering pressure on household budgets (PA)

Jeremy Hunt has renewed his commitment to halving inflation as families grapple with the cost-of-living crisis after figures suggested the UK economy recovered from the pandemic faster than expected.

In a message aimed at reassurance ahead of the next fiscal event, the Chancellor acknowledged the lingering pressure on household budgets but insisted the Government’s plan to cut Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is working.

Labour said the comments were “completely out of touch” with the economic realities faced by families across the UK.

Mr Hunt said in a statement: “As we move into autumn, I know family budgets are still stretched, but inflation is coming down, and now is the time to see the job through.

“We are on track to halve inflation this year and by sticking to our plan we will ease the pressure on families and businesses alike.

“And it should be no surprise, despite the doubting from some. Latest figures show we have bounced back better than many other G7 economies and are one of the most attractive countries in the world to invest.”

But the Treasury added that limiting spending is seen as key to keeping interest rates down and Mr Hunt will be continuing his “public sector reform” programme aimed at making the state more efficient.

The Bank of England has increased rates 14 times in a row, to 5.25%, and is widely expected to vote for another hike at its next decision on September 21.

Inflation graphic
(PA Graphic)

Elsewhere, the Chancellor and Prime Minister’s insistence on a “path to lower taxes” was on Saturday apparently undermined by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who suggested he would favour a wealth tax.

“One of the big gear changes over the past however many years has been not that income inequality has worsened – it’s not great, but it hasn’t worsened – it’s wealth inequality that has worsened,” the Cabinet minister told the Financial Times’ Political Fix podcast.

“One of the questions in my mind is how do we reward opportunity, aspiration, work and creativity and then find a way of extracting what we need for public services from those who operate in a rentier fashion.”

Labour has also moved to rule out such a tax if it wins the next election, and sought to focus on “low growth” in its attack on the Chancellor’s latest message.

Responding to Mr Hunt’s statement, his opposite number, Rachel Reeves, said: “Jeremy Hunt’s comments are completely out of touch to the economic realities facing families across Britain.

“Going from no growth to low growth doesn’t merit a victory lap and shouldn’t be the summit of our ambitions.

“After 13 years of economic failure, the Conservatives crashed the economy and left working people worse off, with higher taxes, higher mortgages and higher bills.”

It comes after the Office for National Statistics said it was revising its estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 after getting access to new data suggesting Britain’s economy had already returned to its pre-Covid levels by then.

By the last three months of 2021, the economy is now estimated to have been 0.6% larger than 2019 levels, compared to a previous estimate that it was 1.2% smaller.

Inflation has eased back to 6.8% from a recent eye-watering peak of 11.1% last October, but is still far from the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation from 10.7% back in January to around 5.3%.