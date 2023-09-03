Increasing truancy fines would not help school absence rates, Phillipson says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Increasing truancy fines would not help school absence rates, Phillipson says

By Press Association
Bridget Phillipson said she believes ‘lecturing people’ without offering support would not help improve attendance (BBC/PA)
Labour would not increase truancy fines to tackle school absence rates, the shadow education secretary has suggested.

Bridget Phillipson said she believes “lecturing people” without offering support would not help improve attendance.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, she said: “I’m not convinced that increasing fines is the answer and I think you do actually see across the country real variation in how those fines are applied. And parents, I think rightly, raised concerns about that.”

Some 22.3% pupils were “persistently absent” – meaning they missed at least 10% of their school sessions – in the 2022/23 academic year, Government figures show.

This is significantly higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 10.9% in 2018/19, though a slight decrease from 22.5% in 2021/22.

Truancy fines formed part of the education policy of former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair, whose rhetoric has previously been echoed by current leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir has said his key mission is “growth, growth, growth” – channelling the former leader’s “education, education, education” mantra – and has mirrored some aspects of New Labour’s “tough-on-crime, tough-on-the-causes-of crime” approach to law and order.

But Ms Phillipson on Sunday refused to say parents should be “tougher” in getting children out of the door.

“I don’t think it’s helpful to talk in that kind of language,” she told the show.

“Just lecturing people without supporting them I’ve never found is an effective means of making change happen.”

Elsewhere, the party refused to commit to spending more on a school-rebuilding programme amid a crisis over crumbly concrete that has forced classrooms to shut days before the new term.

Ms Phillipson stuck to the message that Labour will inherit public finances in a “terrible state” and needs to prioritise fiscal responsibility if it wins the next election.

The party has accused the Government of being too slow to address the potential safety risks of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in public buildings.

“We had a plan. They scrapped it. Had they pressed ahead we wouldn’t be having this conversation. That’s the reality,” she said.

Asked why she would not commit to spending for rebuilding schools, she said: “Because we face a really difficult situation around the economy.”

She added: “The public finances are in a terrible state. The next Labour government, if we form a government, will face a really tall order, but I am confident that we will put education right back at the heart of the ambition that we have for Britain.”