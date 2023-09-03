Heatwave predicted with temperatures set to hit 32C at start of new school term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heatwave predicted with temperatures set to hit 32C at start of new school term

By Press Association
People enjoying the warm weather on Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Temperatures could soar to 32C this week with a heatwave just as pupils across the country are returning to the classroom for the start of the new school year.

Forecasters are predicting a “last dose of summer”, with warm spells reaching 30C on Tuesday in southern areas of England, and 32C on Wednesday and Thursday in central and southern England.

The news will be welcomed by many Britons underwhelmed by one of the wettest July months on record, followed by a mixed bag of sunshine and rain in August.

People enjoying the warm weather in Hyde Park in central London on Sunday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But thousands of children in England and Wales will be back in uniform and returning to school this week as their six-week break comes to an end.

Beachgoers made the most of the warm weather on Sunday, enjoying the first weekend in September on the sands at Boscombe in Dorset, while people in London’s Hyde Park relaxed in deckchairs in the 26C sunshine.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “The last time we hit 30C in the UK was on July 7 so almost two months ago and 32C was all the way back to the end June.

“It is a late dose of summer but unfortunately not everyone might be able to make the most of it with school activities.

“Hopefully, for many it will just brighten things up a bit and people won’t be as disappointed with 2023 overall.”

The boating late in Hyde Park in central London on the first weekend in September (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Vautrey warned of the health risks to the vulnerable, stressing the temperatures will be 10C above average for September.

He urged people to stay hydrated and use sunscreen, with UV levels being moderate to high.

“It does bring health risks to people who are vulnerable,” he added.

For the warm spell to be registered as an official heatwave, temperatures need to remain high for three days, with thresholds of 25C or higher, or in warmer regions, 28C or more, according to the Met Office.

Visitors explore the sunflower fields at Becketts Farm in Wythall, south of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

The change in weather is due to a flow of warm air between a high pressure area in continental Europe and low pressure in the Atlantic.

Mr Vautrey said the heat will affect southern England including London, with the highest temperatures on Tuesday expected to be seen in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and the Bristol Channel, and then, later in the week, in Berkshire and southern areas of the Midlands.

Temperatures are expected to reach 29C in the south of England and 28C in Wales on Monday.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, where pupils are already back at school, temperatures could be around 25C in Scotland on Monday, and 23C in Northern Ireland.