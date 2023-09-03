Police ‘must investigate’ shoplifting crimes for goods worth less than £200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police ‘must investigate’ shoplifting crimes for goods worth less than £200

By Press Association
Policing minister Chris Philp has called for police to investigate all shoplifting offences (Aaron Chown/PA)
Police should have a zero tolerance approach to shoplifting, and investigate even if the stolen goods are worth less than £200, the policing minister said.

Chris Philp told The Daily Telegraph forces must look into every crime where there is CCTV footage.

Mr Philp said, of thefts worth under £200: “The law says that this is still a criminal offence and police should be enforcing it comprehensively.”

Policing minister Chris Philp has warned British cities could end up like San Francisco, which has seen a major rise in shoplifting cases (PA)

He described shoplifting as affecting large and small businesses up and down the country, and often entailing violence or threats to retail workers.

He added: “It should not be tolerated at any level – I expect a zero tolerance approach to this criminality.”

His remarks comes after Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy called for a change in the law to make abuse or violence towards retail workers an offence across the UK.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Murphy revealed the supermarket chain has offered body-worn cameras to members of staff who need them after seeing physical assaults rise by a third in a year.

Tesco boss Ken Murphy has called for a change in the law to make abuse or violence towards retail workers an offence across the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Philp also said he would encourage security staff to intervene if they spot shoplifters, and warned that British cities could end like San Francisco which has faced a surge in shoplifting, forcing businesses to close or lock sections of their stores with chains.

Last week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman insisted police have the resources necessary to meet a pledge to follow all “reasonable lines of inquiry” in a renewed effort to crack down on crime.

Ms Braverman implored officers to act on leads for phone or car theft, shoplifting and criminal damage.

She suggested that no crime is “minor”, hailed the announcement as a “landmark”, and said it was “unacceptable” some incidents have been treated as “less important”.