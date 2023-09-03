Proposed solar farm law change could see households ‘£5bn a year worse off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proposed solar farm law change could see households ‘£5bn a year worse off’

By Press Association
If passed, the proposed legislation would ban solar farms from millions of acres of English farmland (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK households could collectively lose up to £5 billion a year if a law blocking large-scale solar farms on productive agricultural land is passed, energy analysts have said.

Tabled as an amendment to the Energy Bill, the proposed legislation would stop projects over 500 acres in size from being built when at least 20% is classified as “best and most versatile agricultural land”.

If approved, it would leave each UK household up to £180 a year worse off because the equivalent electricity would be produced by using more expensive gas instead, analysts from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said.

The proposed change was introduced by Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton in the East Midlands, who is campaigning against a large solar farm being built in her constituency.

She argues the plant, at 1,144 acres, is too big for her county and that its supply chain may be linked to the forced labour of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, China.

Developer Canadian Solar has said its internal investigations have found no evidence of this.

The UK Government wants to build 70GW of solar capacity by 2035 and the ECIU said a large proportion of this will have to come from infrastructure installed on the ground.

They calculated that of England’s 58GW share of the UK’s total target, between 23GW and 38GW will need to be ground-based, depending on how much is added to rooftops, although they estimate that buildings have only enough space to accommodate up to 22GW on top of the 12.7GW of total solar capacity already installed.

Tom Lancaster, land analyst at ECIU said: “There has never been a cheaper form of energy than solar, and putting even more barriers in place to its rollout will cost the public dear, whilst locking in dependence on imported gas.

“This makes little sense when new solar farms will only need a tiny fraction of the available farmland, presenting no real risk to food security whilst providing a major boost to Britain’s energy security.”

The ECIU said almost 173,000 acres will be needed to meet the solar target, which accounts for 0.7% of English farmland, and if the amendment to the Energy Bill is passed it will prevent millions of acres from being suitable for solar farms.

MPs are yet to debate and vote on the amendments and the proposed solar restrictions are just one of dozens of suggestions that may or may not be passed.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “Last year, renewables accounted for over 40% of our electricity, increasing to almost 48% in the first quarter of this year, and solar is a key part of our plans to bolster our energy independence.

“As the most significant piece of energy legislation in a generation, the landmark Energy Bill is set to provide a cleaner, more affordable, and more secure energy system that is fit for the future.

“We continue to support deployment of solar panels on brownfield and low and medium grade agricultural land, alongside rooftop solar panels, to help us achieve our ambition of 70GW solar capacity by 2035.”