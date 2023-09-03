Lung conditions will be made worse by climate change, say researchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Lung conditions will be made worse by climate change, say researchers

By Press Association
The Canadian wildfires engulfed New York City with smoke this year, putting respiratory patients at greater risk, say experts (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)
The Canadian wildfires engulfed New York City with smoke this year, putting respiratory patients at greater risk, say experts (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)

People with lung conditions are among those most at risk from the changing climate, a group of respiratory experts has said.

They are calling for urgent action to stop climate change and reduce air pollution.

High temperatures, changing weather patterns, an increase in pollen and other allergens as well as wildfires, dust storms and fossil fuel-based traffic all exacerbate existing respiratory conditions or can create new ones.

Climate change’s impact on the planet and human health is now “irreversible”, the authors said, and the two are interlinked.

Air pollution is estimated to have killed 6.7 million people globally in 2019 and 373,000 in Europe, with greenhouse gases and air pollution sharing many of the same sources.

In a peer-reviewed editorial in the European Respiratory Journal, the authors want the EU to lower the safe limit of air pollution in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Professor Zorana Jovanovic Andersen of the University of Copenhagen and an author of the report said: “Climate change affects everyone’s health, but arguably, respiratory patients are among the most vulnerable.

“These are people who already experience breathing difficulties and they are far more sensitive to our changing climate. Their symptoms will become worse, and for some this will be fatal.”

Children are more affected by climate change and air pollution because their lungs are still developing, they breathe faster and inhale two to three times more air than adults while spending more time outdoors.

Exposure to air pollution early in life could make it more likely that people develop chronic lung diseases later on, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or bronchitis from smoking, the authors said.

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions and stopping the planet from further heating would lead to “substantially larger and more immediate benefits”, the authors wrote, as people’s health would swiftly improve as air becomes cleaner.

Recent WHO reports have said that reducing emissions would result in better air quality, therefore regulating air pollution should be “at the heart” of any climate strategy, the authors wrote.

Congestion
Traffic is a significant source of both air pollution and greenhouse gases in cities (Dave Thompson/PA)

On behalf of the European Respiratory Society, which represents more than 30,000 lung specialists from 160 countries, the authors want the EU to bring its air quality standards in line with the WHO.

The limits are currently 25 micrograms per cubic metre for fine particles (PM2.5) and 40 micrograms per cubic metre for nitrogen dioxide, compared with the WHO’s five micrograms per cubic metre for PM2.5 and 10 micrograms per cubic metre for nitrogen dioxide.

The UK Government has set a target of 10 micrograms per cubic metre for PM2.5 by 2040, saying it was impossible to match the WHO guidelines because of emissions blowing over the English Channel and from shipping.

There is also a limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre for nitrogen dioxide, set in 2010 in line with the EU.

Professor Jovanovic Andersen said: “We all need to breathe clean, safe air. That means we need action from policy-makers to mitigate impacts of climate change on our planet and our health.

“As respiratory doctors and nurses, we need to be aware of these new risks and do all we can to help alleviate patients’ suffering.

“We also need to explain the risks to our patients so they can protect themselves from adverse effects of climate change.”