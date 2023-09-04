Health Secretary pledges support for back problems to get people back to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Health Secretary pledges support for back problems to get people back to work

By Press Association
The Health Secretary wants to help economically inactive people back into work (Alamy/PA)
The Health Secretary wants to help economically inactive people back into work (Alamy/PA)

The Health Secretary has pledged to help people suffering back problems in a bid to get them back into work.

Steve Barclay suggested that exercise videos to do at home are among a range of “digital therapeutics” that could benefit people who are classed as economically inactive.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of people economically inactive because of long-term sickness has risen to more than 2.5 million, an increase of over 400,000 since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions play a big role, affecting joints, bones and muscles and sometimes associated tissues such as nerves.

Mr Barclay said: “More than one in five people who are economically inactive have a musculoskeletal condition.

“With the right care and support, many of them could rejoin the workforce.

“That would benefit both them and the economy, as well as helping to ease pressure on the NHS.

“Our ground-breaking Major Conditions Strategy will help improve the quality of life for people living with one or more of the six conditions that lie behind most of the ill health in England. Managing musculoskeletal problems is a big part of that strategy.

“Whether it’s through technological innovations that empower people to better manage symptoms around the clock without the need for a GP referral, locally-led employment partnerships, like Universal Support, supporting people to return to or remain in work or good quality occupational health provision, our strategy has the potential to drive real change.

Steve Barclay
The Health Secretary has announced new support measures (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Many of those currently out of work due to a health condition would love to find rewarding and fulfilling employment.

“By providing individualised care and support, alongside employment initiatives being delivered in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, we can help them to do that.”

Some parts of the NHS offer exercise programmes via apps for people with problem joints to do at home.

Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust’s physiotherapy department has brought in a web-based and mobile application exercise prescription programme called Physitrack.

Patients are seen in the fracture clinic and are given an exercise programme to do at home, with their adherence recorded as well as how well they think it worked.

Results suggest that around 93% of patients found the videos either “fairly useful” or “very useful”.

Other initiatives include setting up “MSK community hubs” in places such as local leisure centres, where people can attend classes and get treatment without seeing a doctor.

The Daily Telegraph also reported earlier this year that job coaches are set to be stationed at GP surgeries as part of plans to get unemployed over-50s back to work.