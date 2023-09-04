Former whip Chris Pincher loses appeal against eight-week Commons suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former whip Chris Pincher loses appeal against eight-week Commons suspension

By Press Association
Former Government whip Chris Pincher has lost his appeal against an eight-week Commons suspension (UK Parliament/PA)
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher has lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension from the House of Commons following allegations he drunkenly groped two men at London’s exclusive Carlton Club last year.

The suspension exceeds the 10-day threshold that would trigger a recall petition in his Tamworth seat if MPs approve it.

This could pave the way for a by-election if more than 10% of constituents sign it.

The Commons Standards Committee in July recommended a lengthy suspension for Mr Pincher after it found the MP’s conduct last summer was “profoundly damaging” and amounted to an abuse of power.

Tamworth: general election results since 1997
(PA Graphics)

His actions were described as “unwanted, inappropriate and upsetting”, in what amounted to an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”.

Boris Johnson’s handling of the row over his former chief whip was the final nail in the coffin of his premiership, triggering his resignation last year after an exodus of ministers from his administration.

Mr Pincher, who remains MP for Tamworth, lodged an appeal against the committee’s findings arguing it was disproportionate.

However, Parliament’s watchdog, the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), on Monday dismissed his appeal and upheld the Standards Committee’s recommended sanction.

The IEP’s report said: “We consider that the appellant’s arguments are misconceived or erroneous. The sanction is far from being arbitrary or disproportionate.”

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak is bracing for another possible by-election after Chris Pincher’s suspension was upheld (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Pincher did not appeal against the Standards Committee’s conclusion that he had broken the MPs’ code of conduct by behaving in a way that would cause “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the Commons.

But he argued in his appeal submission that his behaviour had not damaged Parliament’s reputation as he had spoken at the private members club as a minister rather than as an MP.

He resigned as a Government whip after the incident and subsequently lost the Tory whip, meaning he now sits in the Commons as an independent.

Mr Pincher, who has already indicated he will not seek re-election, could choose to stand down as an MP following the appeal decision, which would automatically trigger a contest in his Staffordshire constituency.

His suspension could leave Rishi Sunak facing a tricky double by-election as the Conservatives languish in the national polls.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ bitter exit last week means one is set to take place this autumn in her Mid Bedfordshire seat.

Mr Pincher has been comfortably voted for by Tamworth since 2010, and he won a 19,634 vote majority at the last general election.