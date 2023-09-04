Chris Packham leads scientists in oil and gas licence protest in Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Packham leads scientists in oil and gas licence protest in Westminster

By Press Association
Conservationist and TV presenter Chris Packham led a protest against new oil and gas licences in Westminster on Monday (James Manning/PA)
Conservationist and TV presenter Chris Packham led a climate change protest by more than 100 scientists in Westminster on Monday.

The group gathered outside the Houses of Parliament to greet MPs and demand that they stop sanctioning future licences for oil and gas.

They held signs that read “The science is clear, no new oil”, and “100 licences to kill”.

Oil and gas developments
Conservationist and TV presenter Chris Packham said now is the time for scientists to ‘shout the truth’ about ‘climate breakdown’ (James Manning/PA)

In a statement, Mr Packham said now is the time for scientists to “shout the truth” about “climate breakdown”.

“Sadly, telling the truth has not been enough, it’s now become necessary for scientists to shout the truth about climate breakdown,” he said.

“All we ask is that that our principal decision-makers listen before the screaming starts.”

The protest was held was in response to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement to “max out” North Sea oil and gas production through approval of more than 100 new drilling licences, the statement added.

Professor Jeff Waage said fossil fuel extraction must be stopped before humanity faces ‘catastrophic consequences’ (James Manning/PA)

Professor Jeff Waage, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said fossil fuel extraction must be stopped before humanity faces “catastrophic consequences”.

“The process by which rational science informs political decision making has broken down in this Government,” he said.

“The extreme weather events that we are seeing around the world validate the predictions of climate modelling.

“That science also tells us that we must stop fossil fuel extraction now or face catastrophic consequences for humanity.”