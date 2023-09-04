Employment support services failing businesses and jobseekers, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Employment support services failing businesses and jobseekers, says think tank

By Press Association
The Government’s employment support system needs to be reformed, a think tank said (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Government’s employment support system is failing both jobseekers and businesses and needs to be substantially reformed, a think tank has said.

The current approach of encouraging people to apply for “any job” in the first instance is not working, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) warned in a new report.

The Government has what it calls an ABC policy – with a view to helping jobseekers get “Any job first, a Better job next and into a Career”.

But the IPPR described the approach as “narrow and focused on the short term”, saying that it limits a focus on sustainable, long-term goals, and warning that some 150,000 economically inactive disabled people who want to work are missing out on support.

The think tank said there must be more targeted support towards growth sectors such as renewable energy, arguing that the transition to net zero should offer the potential for significant jobs growth.

The organisation added that there is an “assumption that people have no intrinsic motivation to find work” which it said has led to “increasing use of the threat of financial penalties to drive engagement, despite evidence that this is counter-productive”.

One jobseeker quoted in the report said work coaches “need to be more accommodating to people’s skill sets and interests”, adding that the so-called any job approach is “demeaning and makes you feel invisible”.

Melanie Wilkes, associate director for work and the welfare state at IPPR, said: “Employment support services provide support in name only, but they simply aren’t working. They are failing both businesses and jobseekers. The Jobcentres’ approach of relying on sanctions to push people into jobs reinforces insecure, poor quality work and is simply a waste of everyone’s time.

“We need a new universal public employment service to help people get into, and progress in meaningful employment.”

Henry Parkes, IPPR principal research fellow and co-author of the report, said: “At a time when our whole economy is being held back by workforce challenges, it’s more urgent than ever to ensure everyone can access genuine help finding the jobs that work for them and their wider circumstances.

“Rethinking the system of employment support, so that work coaches can focus on finding solutions that work for both employees and employers, should be the first step towards a new universal service that works better for everyone – and for the UK economy.”