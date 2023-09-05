More than a quarter wait longer than four hours in A&E in July, figures show

Less than three in four people attending A&E in Scotland during July were seen within four hours, figures show.

Public Health Scotland published statistics on Tuesday showing 72.7% of those who went to emergency departments during the month were seen within the target time, compared to 72.6% in June.

Despite being well shy of the 95% Government target, the figure has improved markedly since its lowest level of 62.1% in December.

The number of people waiting longer than four hours dropped to 35,208 from 37,596 the previous month.

Meanwhile, the amount waiting for more than eight hours fell from 9,694 to 8,317 and those who spent more than 12 hours in hospital dropped from 3,035 to 2,672.

Figures were also released for the week up to August 27, showing a slight increase in the number of people seen within the target time, improving from 67.9% to 69.4%.

Of those, 8,239 waited more than four hours, 8,317 had a wait of more than eight hours and 2,672 waited more than 12 hours.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We are encouraged by the latest figures which show A&E performance continuing to move in the right direction.

“We are determined to see sustained improvement in Emergency Department performance.

“We welcome the significant reduction in the number of patients experiencing long waits, with 12-hour waits down by 12% in July compared to the previous month – the fourth consecutive month where we have seen a reduction in long waits.

“We know performance is still not where it needs to be and there is continued disparity in performance both between health boards and individual sites.

“We continue to work closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.”